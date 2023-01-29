 Old lions hungry for more : The Tribune India

400-cap club members Dohmen and Ockenden looking to add to their medal collections as Belgium take on Aussies in final

Belgium's John-John Dohmen is going for his second title, while Australia's Eddie Ockenden is eyeing his fourth World Cup medal.



Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Bhubaneswar, January 28

As the final day of another World Cup arrives, 12 teams will have a sense of completion. Four teams, though, will still be in the grip of nervous excitement as they take the field for one last time. Defending champions Belgium will face Germany for gold, while Netherlands will meet world No. 1 Australia for the bronze medal.

Many players will be driven by the thought of realising their dreams — all 18 players from Germany and nine from Netherlands are looking for their first major medal.

For veterans John-John Dohmen of Belgium and Eddie Ockenden of Australia, though, it will be another day in office. The two 35-year-olds are the only active members of the elusive 400-cap club — Dohmen with 440 and Ockenden with 407 international appearances. Only five other players — Netherlands’ Teun de Nooijer (453) and Jeroen Delmee (401), Great Britain’s Barry Middleton (432), India’s Dilip Tirkey (412) and Pakistan’s Waseem Ahmed (410) — have earned more than 400 international caps.

In their long and illustrious careers, both Dohmen and Ockenden have seen their fair share of pressure matches. Dohmen is going for his second World Cup title. In his 17-year career, he has also won two Olympics medals (gold and silver) and one European title. Ockenden, who made his debut in 2006, has amassed three Olympics medals (one silver, two bronze), three World Cup medals (two gold, one bronze) and four Commonwealth gold medals.

Ockenden said the pressure of playing a big match was still there. “Obviously, there are some nerves, but also excitement. But with experience comes confidence and calmness,” said Ockenden.

Age also brings clarity of thought, said Dohmen. “It is still the same feeling for me. But now that I am older, and having done it before, I have a greater realisation of the pressure of a final and what it takes to win,” Dohmen said.

Even after all these years, it is the thrill of the game that keeps them going. Ockenden, who grew up playing different sports in Hobart, started as a forward. He learnt from some of the best in the game, including Jamie Dwyer and Mark Knowles. With experience, he shifted into the midfield before taking up responsibility in defence also. Ockenden has been called “a universal player of the modern game”. His versatility comes from his “team-first” approach and his athleticism, which is also the reason he has stayed injury-free.

“I still love training and being around my teammates. I am lucky I have found a passion I can do for so long,” Ockenden, who has thrice been nominated for the best player award by FIH, was quoted as saying by Hockey Australia.

Dohmen’s career has also been largely free of injuries. Having started playing hockey as a young kid in Anderlecht, he made his senior team debut as a teenager. A central midfielder with exceptional playmaking ability, Dohmen was named the best player by FIH in 2016.

Balancing workload

The veterans realise the importance of finding balance in life. Ockenden, who has a degree in commerce, coaches children in his free time. He also spends time fishing and hiking when back in Tasmania.

Dohmen, who has a degree in osteopathy, also coaches youngsters. He is also a motivational speaker. After the 2016 Olympics, Dohmen took a year-long break from hockey to focus on his studies. The break, during which he followed his “second passion” of cycling, helped him rediscover his hunger. After his return, Dohmen won both the world and Olympics titles.

Incidentally, Dohmen realised his Olympics dream at the cost of Ockenden in Tokyo, where Belgium beat Australia in the final to win their first Olympics title.

For Ockenden, getting that elusive Olympics gold is motivation enough to keep going till next year’s Paris Games. “I am still fast enough and good enough,” Ockenden said.

Judging by the glimmer of excitement in Dohmen’s eyes, Ockenden could yet again face the Belgian in Paris next year. And even though he is thrilled by the prospect of playing the next World Cup at home, Dohmen realises tomorrow’s final might be his last World Cup game. “I am very proud of my team, that we are back in the final. I am confident that we can win tomorrow,” Dohmen said. “Playing in the next World Cup… You never know!” he added with a smile.

