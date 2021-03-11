Oleksandr Usyk retains titles after beating Anthony Joshua

Jeddah, August 21

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk beat Britain’s Anthony Joshua on a surprise split points decision after 12 hard rounds to retain his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight boxing belts here today.

The fight in Saudi Arabia was a rematch of one in London in September, which Usyk won on a unanimous decision to take the belts from Joshua, but fought with much more intensity and emotion. The pressure was on both more than ever, with Usyk representing a country fighting for its existence after a Russian invasion while Joshua was battling for his boxing future. — Reuters

