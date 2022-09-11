Ollie Robinson shines, South Africa fall flat at Oval

LONDON, September 10

Seamer Ollie Robinson took five wickets as England skittled South Africa for 118 on the third day of the third Test at The Oval today, before motoring to 84/2 in 16 overs in reply at tea in a fast-moving contest.

Ollie Pope was on 38 and Joe Root on 23 as England look to seize control of what is essentially a three-day Test with the first day washed out by rain and the second cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Openers Alex Lees (13) and Zak Crawley (5) were the two batsmen out, both falling to tall left-arm seamer Marco Jansen (2/19) as England looked to take the attack to the tourists with the bat.

The series is poised at 1-1 following the first two tests, both of which ended inside three days. — Reuters