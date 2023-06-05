Oly medallist Ravi pulls out due to strain

PTI

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), June 4

Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya pulled out of the UWW ranking series wrestling event today due to a knee strain. “Ravi has recovered from his right knee injury he sustained in January. But during warm-up, he suffered a strain on the same knee,” said a member of the Indian support staff.

Mulayam Yadav and Pankaj lost their bronze medal playoffs as the men’s freestyle team returned empty-handed from the tournament.