Olympian Elavenil Valarivan strikes gold at Rio Shooting World Cup

In men’s 10m air rifle event, Sandeep Singh, India’s lone contender, shoots 628.2 in qualification to finish 14th

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Rio de Janeiro, September 17

Olympian Elavenil Valarivan won the women’s 10m air rifle event to clinch her second gold at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol competition here.

Elavenil was perfection personified in the strong eight-woman final field, never scoring below 10.1 throughout the 24 shots.

She finished with a score of 252.2 to outgun France’s 20-year-old sensation Oceanne Muller, who won silver with 251.9. China’s Zhang Jiale bagged the bronze.

Elavenil had qualified for the final at eighth and final spot with a score of 630.5.

Muller had topped with 633.7. Two Chinese shooters Zhang Jiale and Zhang Yu (Olympian) and reigning European champion Jeanette Hegg Duestad of Norway were also among the finalists.

In the men’s 10m air rifle event, Sandeep Singh, India’s lone contender, shot 628.2 in qualification to finish in the 14th spot.

On Friday, Elavenil had teamed up with Sandeep in the 10m air rifle mixed team event to finish fifth with a combined score of 629.1.

The fourth and final medal round spot went to Israel, who were 0.5 points ahead of the Indian pair in the 42-team field.

While Elavenil shot 314.8, Sandeep shot 314.3 as the Indians narrowly missed a shot at bronze. Israel did win bronze eventually, while Germany won gold and the silver went to Hungary.

A 16-member Indian team was taking part in the Rio World Cup in seven Olympic events. Italy lead the medal standings with two gold while India are joint third with Armenia.

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

