World Athletics Championships

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra wins India's first gold at world championships in javelin

Chopra won Olympic gold in Tokyo but managed only a silver at the worlds in Eugene last year

Neeraj Chopra scripts history. Reuters

Neeraj Chopra scripts history. Reuters



Reuters

Budapest, August 27

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships when he pipped Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in the men's javelin on Sunday.

Chopra won Olympic gold in Tokyo but managed only a silver at the worlds in Eugene last year. The only other Indian to win a medal at the worlds was Anju Bobby George, who took bronze in the women's long jump in 2003 in Paris.

Chopra soared into the lead on his second attempt with an 88.17 metre effort, with the 25-year-old turning his back and celebrating in trademark fashion with his arms aloft immediately after his throw, knowing it was good.

Pakistan's Nadeem, coming back from elbow surgery and a knee injury, produced his season's best effort of 87.82 on his third attempt to win the silver medal, while the Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch took the bronze with 86.67

