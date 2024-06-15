Olympics Qualifier: Archers lose but can still qualify for Paris via rankings

PTI

Antalya (Turkey), June 14

The Indian women’s recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat suffered a shock 3-5 loss to the lower-ranked Ukraine in the pre-quarterfinals of the final Olympics qualifier here today.

The fifth-seeded India got a bye into the pre-quarters and needed two wins in the elimination round to seal the Paris Olympics team quota place.

The four semifinalists in the women’s recurve section get team quotas.

But world No. 8 India, who are 10 rungs above Ukraine in the global rankings, put up an atrocious display to blow away a 3-1 lead to go down 3-5 (51-51 55-52 53-54 52-54).

The women, however, still can make the cut for the Paris Olympics via rankings.

As per a new amendment to the qualification rule, the top-two nations in the World Archery Rankings, who did not make the cut from the qualifiers, will make the cut before the Games.

They are currently ranked No. 8 and South Korea, Germany, France, Mexico and USA, who are ahead of India in the rankings, have already qualified.

World No. 2 China and No. 7 Chinese Taipei are the two nations ahead of India.

The men’s team qualifying event will be held tomorrow and will see stiff competition among 46 teams for just three available quotas.

