Olympics Qualifier: Three cheers for wrestlers

New Delhi, April 20

After Friday’s disappointing outing at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers where the Indian male wrestlers failed to win a quota, the women scripted an impressive turnaround by bagging three quotas for the 2024 Paris Games.

3 Vinesh has now secured her third straight Olympics quota, having featured in the Rio Games (2016) and in Tokyo (2020)

Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Reetika won their all-important semifinals against their opponents to lift the gloom in the Indian camp, still reeling from a tough day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Anshu Malik (57kg) and Reetika (76kg) were quite dominant in their bouts. - File photo

The finalists are being awarded quota places for this year’s Games.

Despite missing several months of training due to her involvement in the protests, one just cannot write Vinesh off. The 29-year-old, who had dropped down to the 50kg class from the 53kg, outclassed Kazakhstan’s Laura Ganikyzy 10-0 in their semifinal today. Vinesh has been competing in the 50kg category as Antim Panghal had already won a quota for the country in the 53kg class.

Vinesh, who alongside Bajrang Punia and now-retired Sakshi Malik sat on a dharna in January and again in March this year, was leading 4-0 by the end of the first period. She finished the bout quickly by scoring a takedown followed by two gut wrenches to complete a wonderful comeback.

The two-time Olympian has now secured her third straight Olympics quota, having featured in the Rio Games (2016) and in Tokyo (2020).

Vinesh has stood strong in the face of adversity of late, but luck also favoured her as she got an easy draw here.

Before she took to the mat in Bishkek, Vinesh had recently complained about how the government and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had been ignoring her requests to help get accreditation cards for her coach Woller Akos, physiotherapist and sparring partner.

Before that, doubts were raised when she won the trials in Patiala, where she was controversially allowed to compete in both the 50kg and 53kg category trials.

In her first bout of the day, Vinesh blew away South Korean Miran Cheo with a technical superiority win in one minute and 39 seconds. Then, she rolled into the next round by pinning Cambodia’s Samnang Dit inside a minute to move into the all-important quota match against Ganikyzy.

On the other hand, Anshu (57kg) beat Uzbekistan’s Laylokhon Sobirova 11-0 in less than a minute in their semifinal. Anshu, a former World Championships silver medallist, won both her previous bouts by technical superiority.

Reetika (76kg) waded through the group bouts, first taking South Korean Eunju Hwang in her stride and then toppling Mongolia’s Davaanasan Enkh Amar. Both were won by technical superiority. She survived a scare in her final group bout as China’s Juang Wang tested the Indian, who had zoomed to an 8-0 lead but the Chinese clawed back by winning six points in a row.

In the semis, Reetika beat Chinese Taipei’s Hui Tsz Chang 7-0. Her winning the quota means India will have a competitor at the Olympics in the 76kg category for the first time ever.

Mansi Ahlawat (62kg) faltered at the last hurdle, losing 2-6 to North Korea’s Hyon Gyong Mun, who is also the reigning Asian Games champion.

