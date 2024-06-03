Olympics qualifiers: Amit, Jaismine are going to Paris

PTI

Bangkok, June 2

World Championships silver medallist boxer Amit Panghal and national champion Jaismine Lamboria qualified for the Paris Olympics with contrasting quarterfinals wins at the Olympics qualifiers here today.

Panghal's comeback to the Indian team culminated in the fifth quota as he won 5-0 over China's Chuang Liu in the 51kg category.

Jaismine then reclaimed the women's 57kg quota for the country, which India had to be surrender after holder Parveen Hooda was suspended last month. Jaismine beat Marine Camara of Mali in a lopsided quarterfinal.

Panghal and Jaismine thus joined Nishant Dev (71kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) in booking Paris berths.

Later in the day, Sachin Siwach went down 0-5 to Munarbek Seitbek Uulu in the 57kg playoff.

