Olympics Qualifiers: Ankushita Boro enters Round 2 but Abhimanyu Loura loses

PTI

Bangkok, May 27

Former world youth champion Ankushita Boro defeated Namuun Monkhor of Mongolia in the 60kg category but Abhimanyu Loura lost to Ireland’s Kelyn Cassidy in the 80kg division in the Boxing World qualifiers for the Paris Olympics here today.

Boro started strongly against her young Mongolian opponent. She effectively blunted Monkhor’s speedy movements by tactically shifting gears to carve out a 4-1 win after three keenly-contested rounds.

However, National Championships bronze medallist Loura came into the second-round clash high on confidence after beating Bulgaria’s Nationals hero Kristiyan Nikolov. But Cassidy kept her quiet in a 0-5 win.