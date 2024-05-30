Olympics qualifiers: Ankushita Boro, Nishant Dev in last-8

Bangkok

Ankushita Boro (60kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) registered comfortable victories to reach the quarterfinals of the second Boxing World Olympics Qualifiers. National champion Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) also registered a convincing win to advance to the pre-quarterfinals. Narender Berwal (+92kg) put up a strong fight against Ecuador’s Gerlon Gilmar Congo Chala but lost. PTI

New Delhi

HC stays ad hoc panel’s appointment in EFI

The Divisional bench of the Delhi High Court today stayed the appointment of an ad hoc administrative committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the Equestrian Federation of India and gave back the control of the sports body to the Executive Committee elected in 2019. The Delhi HC, while hearing a plea by the Rajasthan Equestrian Association, had ordered on May 24 the appointment of an ad hoc panel. The federation filed a Letter Patent Appeal against the order of the single bench and got a favourable decision.

Munich

Bayern hire former City captain Kompany as coach

Vincent Kompany is the unlikely new coach of Bayern Munich after a lengthy search that saw the German club rejected by several top candidates. The 38-year-old former Manchester City captain arrives at Bayern tasked with overseeing a turnaround after his predecessor, Thomas Tuchel, led the team only to a third-place finish in the Bundesliga, 18 points off champion Bayer Leverkusen. Kompany was Burnley’s manager in the English Premier League and won praise for his team’s attractive style despite relegation this past season.

Madrid

Barcelona appoint Flick as new head coach

Barcelona have appointed former German national team and Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick as head coach on a two-year contract. Flick, who has not managed a club since being sacked by Germany in September 2023, will be tasked with reviving Barcelona’s fortunes after the Catalan side failed to win any trophies this season under Xavi Hernandez, who was dismissed on Friday. — Agencies