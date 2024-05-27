Olympics Qualifiers: Boxers Dev, Jamwal get easy wins

Bangkok, May 26
Indian boxers continued their dominant run on Day 3 of the second world qualifiers for the Paris Olympics as Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) comfortably won their bouts here today.
Jamwal, who has replaced Olympian Shiva Thapa in the second qualifiers, was at his best against Andriejus Lavrenovas of Lithuania in his first-round bout. The Himachal Pradesh boxer was clinical with his punches in the opening round and dominated the ring as the bout went on to earn a 5-0 verdict.
World Championships bronze medallist Dev also secured a 5-0 win over Armando Bighafa of Guinea-Bissau. Dev never looked under any kind of pressure as he controlled the bout from the first minute and continued with his flurry of punches in the second round to put the opponent completely on the back foot.
