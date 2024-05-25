Olympics Qualifiers: Fine start from Sachin Siwach, Amit Panghal gets bye

PTI

Bangkok, May 24

National champion Sachin Siwach produced an attacking display to register a dominant win over Alex Mukuka of New Zealand in the opening round of the Boxing World Qualifiers for the Paris Olympics here today.

Siwach, a Strandja Memorial gold medallist, kept the pressure on his opponent throughout the 57kg category bout, ensuring a unanimous 5-0 verdict to give the 10-member Indian contingent a winning start.

Sachin made his intentions clear in the first round as he went on the offensive and took control of the bout with a couple of left-right combinations.

Mukuka was hoping for a breakthrough in the second, but his hopes were quickly dashed as the Indian was relentless in his attacks.

With the first two rounds comfortably in his pocket, Sachin ensured that there was no chance of a fightback from his opponent and wrapped up the proceedings.

Amit Panghal (51kg) and Narendra Berwal (+92kg) got a bye in the opening round of their respective weight categories.

India has fielded seven men and three women in what is their last chance to qualify for the Olympics. They will have to at least make it to the semifinals to stand a chance to book their berths.

