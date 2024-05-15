Olympics Trials: Manu, Vijayveer come out on top

PTI

Bhopal, May 14

Olympian Manu Bhaker and Paris quota winner Vijayveer Sidhu won the fourth and final Olympics trials in the 25m pistol events here today.

Manu, coached by legendary pistol shooter Jaspal Rana, shot a world record-equaling 42 in the women’s 25m pistol T4 final, while Vijayveer shot 34 in the decider of the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol T4 to emerge triumphant. Manu displayed complete dominance in the trials, winning two and coming second in the other two. She was also the only shooter among the selected five to not score below 580 in the qualification round even once.

Abhidnya Patil (35) was second, while Simranpreet Kaur Brar (30) took home the final podium position. Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Vijayveer took the lead after the second five-shot series and held on to it till the eighth and final series to register his first outright victory in the trials. Anish Bhanwala was second with 30 while Adarsh Singh was third with 25. Ankur Goel (20) and Bhavesh Shekhwat (18) took the minor places.

Anish, however, was the most successful of the five in the event, having won two trials and coming second in the other two. Bhavesh had won the second trial. Vijayveer, on the other hand, had come second twice in the three earlier trials.