 On comeback trail, Ajinkya Rahane slams double ton in Duleep Trophy quarter-final : The Tribune India

On comeback trail, Ajinkya Rahane slams double ton in Duleep Trophy quarter-final

West Zone’s Rahane (207 batting) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (228) add 333 runs for second wicket against North East

On comeback trail, Ajinkya Rahane slams double ton in Duleep Trophy quarter-final

Ajinkya Rahane in action. — Action Images via Reuters file

PTI

Chennai, September 9

On a comeback trail, India Test discard Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered double centuries as West Zone put a pedestrian North East Zone attack to the sword by amassing 590 for two in their Duleep Trophy quarter-final here on Friday.

Sent into bat, Rahane (207 batting) and Jaiswal (228) toyed with the North East bowling line-up and added 333 runs for the second wicket.

The classy Rahane, who has played many a memorable knock in the Test arena, seemed to enjoy the hit in the middle as he feasted on the North East bowling. Not known to be a six hitter, Rahane sent six over the rope, apart from his 22 fours to stamp his authority on the second day.

Earlier in the day, Prithvi Shaw was the first man to be dismissed by the opposition team when spinner Ankur Malik had him caught behind by Ashish Thapa for a brisk 113. He had put on 206 for the opening wicket with Jaiswal.

The duo, resuming at overnight 116 for no loss, added a further 90 runs in quick time, continuing from where they left off on a rain-hit opening day.

After getting a reprieve on 80, Shaw brought up his ton with a shot to the point area, before falling to Ankur Malik against the run of play.

Rahane, in need of runs to mount a comeback into the Test side, ensured that the misery of the North East bowlers continued. The stylish right-handed batter seemed to enjoy his time in the middle and, in the company of the talented Jaiswal, waded into the opposition bowling.

Jaiswal also got a reprieve when Malik dropped a catch off his own bowling. However, the duo kept getting runs at will and Jaiswal reached his double century in 281 balls.

Jonathan Rongsen, bowling off-spin ended Jaiswal’s stay at the crease when he was caught by Bishworjit Singh for 228.

Rahul Tripathi (25 batting) joined Rahane in the middle and strung together a 51-run stand in quick time.

Speaking at the end of the day’s play, Shaw said it was special to score the century and added that despite the weak bowling attack, it was important to keep focus.

“I think it was special for me because after training so much and giving myself time, good to score a century.”

He also sought to downplay the inexperienced bowling attack and said, “To be honest, if they are playing this kind of level they must have done something. They have potential, that’s why they are playing here.

“First 20-25 overs they bowled well. Obviously, Yash (Jaiswal) and Ajju bhai getting those doubles (centuries)... I think you just need one ball to get out. We need to focus and prepare for it.”

Asked how important this domestic season was for him after he found himself on the sidelines of the national team a few seasons ago, Shaw said, “I feel every match is important for me. I am a guy who is a team man. Whichever opportunity comes I will try to grab it.” Brief scores: West Zone 590 for 2 in 123 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 228, Ajinkya Rahane 207 batting, Prithvi Shaw 113) vs North East Zone.

Virat Singh ton helps East Zone make 397 vs North

In Puducherry, young Yash Dhull (35 batting) and Manan Vohra (20 batting) led a strong North Zone reply, cruising to 65 for no loss after East Zone had posted 397 in their first innings, in the other quarter-final.

Resuming at overnight 179 for three, East Zone rode on a fine century by Virat Singh (117) and a 62 by all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed to reach a first-innings total of 397.

After captain Manoj Tiwary (27) fell to Nishant Sindhu after putting on 77 runs with Virat Singh, the contribution by Singh and Shahbaz Ahmed enabled East post a competitive total.

For North, hard-working pacer Navdeep Saini and left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu picked up three wickets each, which went a long way in ensuring that East did not cross the 400-mark.

Dhull, who led India to title triumph in the Under-19 ICC World Cup earlier this year, showed his class with a flurry of boundaries in his knock of 35, to lead the North Zone riposte.

Brief scores: East Zone 397 all out in 136.4 overs (Virat Singh 117, Shahbaz Ahmed 62, Sudip Kumar Gharami 68, Nishant Sindhu 3 for 64, Navdeep Saini 3 for 83) vs North Zone (Yash Dhull 35 batting).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Comparison with Sikhs unfair, five Ks recognised for over 100 years: Supreme Court on hijab row

2
Jalandhar

Jalandhar doctor couple’s son gets 19th rank in NEET

3
Punjab

High Court raps Punjab over illegal registration of vehicles

4
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

5
World

Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

6
Haryana

‘Thara fufa zinda hai’: Dead in govt records, 102-yr-old Rohtak man rides chariot, takes out procession to prove he is alive

7
Punjab

After CBI, now ED raids AAP's Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra

8
Nation obituary

Queen Elizabeth II cherished 'warmth and hospitality' of India visits

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Guilty without evidence

10
Brand Connect

Simpli ACV + Keto gummies Review – Legit ACV Keto Gummies for Weight Loss or Fake simpli health acv keto gummies?

Don't Miss

View All
Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Top News

India, China to complete disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings in next three days: MEA

India, China to complete disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings in next three days: MEA

Disengagement process started on September 8 and will be com...

Degrees through distance learning to be on par with those obtained by conventional mode

Degrees through distance learning to be on par with those obtained by conventional mode

Decision taken as per Regulation 22 of the UGC Regulations

India declares one-day state mourning on Sept 11 as mark of respect to Queen

India declares state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Queen

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

A team of experts from Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to visit M...

BJP makes former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani as in-charge for Punjab, Chandigarh; Biplab Deb for Haryana

BJP makes former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani as in-charge for Punjab, Chandigarh; Biplab Deb for Haryana

Javadekar will look after party work in Kerala, Sambit Patra...


Cities

View All

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

Hoax bomb threat to Amritsar school; 4 students involved: Police

Hoax bomb threat: Amritsar school management reaches out to cautious parents

NEET: Amritsar boy secures AIR 269

Baljit Singh Daduwal meets Nihangs injured in clash with followers of Dera Radha Soami

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer’s father

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer's father

PGI chemist served show-cause notice

Injection deaths: PGI chemist served show-cause notice

AIR 7 for Mohali’s Arpit Narang in NEET

Chandigarh gets tough on e-waste disposal

Study tour destinations changed, Chandigarh's 9 AAP councillors pack bags

Fire team to rescue of pigeon entangled in Chinese kite strings in Chandigarh

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Azad market

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

DCW issues summons to Delhi Police over video showing children selling liquor

Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

AAP loyalist Jagtar Sanghera appointed Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Phagwara: Power supply to sugar mill colony cut, restored

Kapurthala: Undertrial escapes from Civil Hospital

Don't create confusion on SYL: Manoranjan Kalia to Arvind Kejriwal

Former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu denied bail in corruption case

Former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu denied bail in corruption case

Ludhiana district tops Punjab in investment, creation of employment, again

NEET: Ludhiana's Yashik Bansal bags AIR 92, Asmita Sharma 128

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Inderbir Singh Nijjar warn Ludhiana MC staff against harassment to public

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway: Land acquisition expedited in Ludhiana district

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

Amarinder Singh condoles death of Queen Elizabeth II

Patiala civic body to shift fish market to new site by December-end

Farmers incur losses, seek policy on setting up piggeries

Patiala administration gears up for Ganpati Visarjan