On National Sports Day, Ronjan Sodhi pledges to donate his organs

Vinayak Padmadeo
New Delhi, August 29
Former shotgun shooter Ronjan Sodhi is known for helping out others. In fact, there are many young Indian shooters who routinely approach him whenever they are in a spot of bother.
The former world No. 1, on the occasion of the National Sports Day, pledged all his organs. The 42-year-old signed his pledge with the Organ Receiving & Giving Awareness Network and collected his organ donor card. The organisation got in touch with Sodhi as it had needed a training facility for athletes with transplants who will take part in the 2023 World Transplant Games. “I came to know about the World Transplant Games that are happening in Perth, Australia. And I thought it was a noble thing and the least I could do was this. If somebody can live longer because of my organs so why not pledge my organs today,” said Sodhi.
