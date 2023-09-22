On track to make history

Indervir Grewal
Chandigarh, September 21
There is a palpable buzz in the Indian athletics contingent. Of all the major multi-sports events, the Asian Games is the biggest hunting ground for India’s track and field athletes.
In the history of the Games, India is third in the total medals won, with 79 gold, 88 silver and 87 bronze. In comparison, India is 16th at the Commonwealth Games with six gold, 14 silver and 14 bronze. The nation has only three medals at the Olympics, with the two silver medals before Neeraj Chopra’s gold coming in 1900.
Chopra’s gold at the Tokyo Games brought Indian athletics back into the limelight. The 25-year-old, though, has been India’s lone bright star in world athletics, having won every major title available in his short career.
Javelin success
The Haryana athlete’s success has led to a recent boom in men’s javelin throw. After a ground-breaking performance at the recent World Championships — with three Indians finishing in the top-6 — there are high expectations of multiple podium finishers in Hangzhou.
Kishore Jena, who finished fifth at the Worlds with a personal best of 84.77m, has recorded the season’s third-best throw among Asians. Chopra, who won his maiden world title in Budapest, leads with 88.77m, while Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who finished second behind the Indian, has a season’s best of 87.82m. Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Nadeem, who has a personal best of 90.18m, will be the biggest threat for defending champion Chopra.
Relay magic
The World Championships also saw a monumental performance from the 4x400m men’s relay team. A blazing run saw the team finish second behind the US in the heats, clocking an Asian record time of 2 minutes, 59.05 seconds. They could not match their effort in the final and finished fifth, but again managed a sub-3-minute time. The Japanese team (3:00.39) has the next best Asian time this year.
Being the favourites, India will be under pressure, but the team is bursting with self-confidence after its Worlds performance. “Whatever they throw at us, we will be ready,” said Amoj Jacob, a key member of the relay team.
Having won silver in the last edition, India will look to add a third gold — first since 1962 — in the event. The 4x400m relay women’s team is looking to extend its dominance by winning the gold for the sixth consecutive time.
Old and new faces
Tajinderpal Singh Toor is also looking to make history by becoming only the fourth Indian — and the first since 1982 — to defend the shot put title. He is 13th on the list of best throws this year with an effort of 21.77m. No other Asian is in the top-50.
Having recently recovered from a groin injury, though, Toor has taken it slow with his preparations. “I am happy with the progress. Right now, it is about getting my rhythm back. I am trying to build it up gradually and not thinking about going full intensity. I don’t want to take any risk. I will give my 100 per cent only at the Asian Games, and hopefully it will be enough for gold,” the 28-year-old said.
Chopra, Toor, Jinson Johnson (1500m) and Swapna Barman (heptathlon) are the only defending champions in the athletics team. In the history of the Games, only six Indian athletes have been able to defend their gold in individual events.
India will also have high hopes from many of the first-timers, with sprinter Jyothi Yarraji, long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin and Shaili Singh, triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker and steeplechasers Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary among the top medal contenders.
“The Asian Games will be my season’s last race,” Sable said. “This year I didn’t run any race for the national record but I hope to clock my best timing. The training I had, I hope to win the race,” he added.
Schedule
September 29
Women’s 20km race walk final: Priyanka Goswami
Men 20km race walk final: Sandeep Kumar, Vikash Singh
Women’s hammer throw final: Tanya Chaudhary, Rachna Kumari
Men’s long jump qualifying: Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin
Men’s 400m Round 1: Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal
Women’s 400m Round 1: Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi Malik
Women’s shot put final: Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur
September 30
Men’s and women’s 400m finals
Women’s heptathlon: Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara
Women’s 100m hurdles Round 1: Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj
Women’s 1,500m Round 1: Harmilan Bains, Deeksha
Men’s 1,500m Round 1: Ajay Kumar Saroj, Jinson Johnson
Men’s 10,000m final: Karthik Kumar, Gulveer Singh
October 1
Men’s long jump final
Women’s 100m hurdles final
Men’s & women’s 1,500m finals
Women’s 200m Round 1: Jyothi Yarraji
Men’s 200m Round 1: Amlan Borgohain
Mixed 4×400m relay Round 1: Nihal Joel William, Rahul Baby, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Soniya Baishya, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Jisna Mathew
Women’s heptathlon: Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara
Men’s shot put final: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sahib Singh
Women’s discus throw final: Seema Punia
Men’s 3,000m steeplechase final: Avinash Sable
October 2
Mixed 4×400m relay final
Men’s and women’s 200m finals
Men’s decathlon: Tejaswin Shankar
Men’s 800m Round 1: Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal
Men’s high jump qualifying: Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh
Women’s 400m hurdles Round 1: Vithya Ramraj, Sinchal Ravi
Men’s 400m hurdles Round 1: T Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha
Women’s pole vault final: Pavithra Vengatesh
Women’s long jump final: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan
Women’s 3,000m steeplechase final: Parul Chaudhary, Priti Lamba
October 3
Men’s 800m final
Men’s and women’s 400m hurdles finals
Women’s 4×400m relay Round 1: Soniya Baishya, Florence Barla, Subha Venkateshan, Prachi, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi Malik, Jisna Mathew
Men’s 4×400m relay Round 1: Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob, Mijo Chacko Kurian, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam
Men’s decathlon: Tejaswin Shankar
Women’s 800m Round 1: Harmilan Bains, Chanda
Men’s triple jump final: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker
Women’s high jump final: Rubina Yadav, Pooja
Women’s 5,000m final: Ankita, Parul Chaudhary
Women’s javelin throw final: Annu Rani
October 4
Women’s 800m final
Men’s and women’s 4x400m relay finals
Mixed 35km race walk final: Ram Baboo, Manju Rani
Men’s javelin throw final: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena
Women’s triple jump final: Sheena Nellickal Varkey
Men’s 5,000m final: Gulveer Singh, Avinash Sable
October 5
Men’s marathon: Man Singh, Belliappa Appachangada Bopaiah
