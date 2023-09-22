 On track to make history : The Tribune India

On track to make history

With form on their side, Chopra-led track and field athletes hope to rewrite record books

On track to make history

Neeraj Chopra



Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Chandigarh, September 21

There is a palpable buzz in the Indian athletics contingent. Of all the major multi-sports events, the Asian Games is the biggest hunting ground for India’s track and field athletes.

In the history of the Games, India is third in the total medals won, with 79 gold, 88 silver and 87 bronze. In comparison, India is 16th at the Commonwealth Games with six gold, 14 silver and 14 bronze. The nation has only three medals at the Olympics, with the two silver medals before Neeraj Chopra’s gold coming in 1900.

Chopra’s gold at the Tokyo Games brought Indian athletics back into the limelight. The 25-year-old, though, has been India’s lone bright star in world athletics, having won every major title available in his short career.

Javelin success

The Haryana athlete’s success has led to a recent boom in men’s javelin throw. After a ground-breaking performance at the recent World Championships — with three Indians finishing in the top-6 — there are high expectations of multiple podium finishers in Hangzhou.

Kishore Jena, who finished fifth at the Worlds with a personal best of 84.77m, has recorded the season’s third-best throw among Asians. Chopra, who won his maiden world title in Budapest, leads with 88.77m, while Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who finished second behind the Indian, has a season’s best of 87.82m. Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Nadeem, who has a personal best of 90.18m, will be the biggest threat for defending champion Chopra.

Relay magic

The World Championships also saw a monumental performance from the 4x400m men’s relay team. A blazing run saw the team finish second behind the US in the heats, clocking an Asian record time of 2 minutes, 59.05 seconds. They could not match their effort in the final and finished fifth, but again managed a sub-3-minute time. The Japanese team (3:00.39) has the next best Asian time this year.

The men’s 4x400m relay team finished second behind the US in the heats at the World Championships recently. File photo

Being the favourites, India will be under pressure, but the team is bursting with self-confidence after its Worlds performance. “Whatever they throw at us, we will be ready,” said Amoj Jacob, a key member of the relay team.

Debutant Jyothi Yarraji will look to avoid first-time jitters. File photo

Having won silver in the last edition, India will look to add a third gold — first since 1962 — in the event. The 4x400m relay women’s team is looking to extend its dominance by winning the gold for the sixth consecutive time.

Old and new faces

Tajinderpal Singh Toor is also looking to make history by becoming only the fourth Indian — and the first since 1982 — to defend the shot put title. He is 13th on the list of best throws this year with an effort of 21.77m. No other Asian is in the top-50.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor is looking to make history by becoming only the fourth Indian — and the first since 1982 — to defend the shot put title. File photo

Having recently recovered from a groin injury, though, Toor has taken it slow with his preparations. “I am happy with the progress. Right now, it is about getting my rhythm back. I am trying to build it up gradually and not thinking about going full intensity. I don’t want to take any risk. I will give my 100 per cent only at the Asian Games, and hopefully it will be enough for gold,” the 28-year-old said.

Chopra, Toor, Jinson Johnson (1500m) and Swapna Barman (heptathlon) are the only defending champions in the athletics team. In the history of the Games, only six Indian athletes have been able to defend their gold in individual events.

India will also have high hopes from many of the first-timers, with sprinter Jyothi Yarraji, long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin and Shaili Singh, triple jumper Abdulla Aboobacker and steeplechasers Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary among the top medal contenders.

“The Asian Games will be my season’s last race,” Sable said. “This year I didn’t run any race for the national record but I hope to clock my best timing. The training I had, I hope to win the race,” he added.

Schedule

September 29

Women’s 20km race walk final: Priyanka Goswami

Men 20km race walk final: Sandeep Kumar, Vikash Singh

Women’s hammer throw final: Tanya Chaudhary, Rachna Kumari

Men’s long jump qualifying: Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin

Men’s 400m Round 1: Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal

Women’s 400m Round 1: Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi Malik

Women’s shot put final: Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur

September 30

Men’s and women’s 400m finals

Women’s heptathlon: Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara

Women’s 100m hurdles Round 1: Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj

Women’s 1,500m Round 1: Harmilan Bains, Deeksha

Men’s 1,500m Round 1: Ajay Kumar Saroj, Jinson Johnson

Men’s 10,000m final: Karthik Kumar, Gulveer Singh

October 1

Men’s long jump final

Women’s 100m hurdles final

Men’s & women’s 1,500m finals

Women’s 200m Round 1: Jyothi Yarraji

Men’s 200m Round 1: Amlan Borgohain

Mixed 4×400m relay Round 1: Nihal Joel William, Rahul Baby, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Soniya Baishya, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Jisna Mathew

Women’s heptathlon: Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara

Men’s shot put final: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sahib Singh

Women’s discus throw final: Seema Punia

Men’s 3,000m steeplechase final: Avinash Sable

October 2

Mixed 4×400m relay final

Men’s and women’s 200m finals

Men’s decathlon: Tejaswin Shankar

Men’s 800m Round 1: Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal

Men’s high jump qualifying: Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh

Women’s 400m hurdles Round 1: Vithya Ramraj, Sinchal Ravi

Men’s 400m hurdles Round 1: T Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha

Women’s pole vault final: Pavithra Vengatesh

Women’s long jump final: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan

Women’s 3,000m steeplechase final: Parul Chaudhary, Priti Lamba

October 3

Men’s 800m final

Men’s and women’s 400m hurdles finals

Women’s 4×400m relay Round 1: Soniya Baishya, Florence Barla, Subha Venkateshan, Prachi, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi Malik, Jisna Mathew

Men’s 4×400m relay Round 1: Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob, Mijo Chacko Kurian, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam

Men’s decathlon: Tejaswin Shankar

Women’s 800m Round 1: Harmilan Bains, Chanda

Men’s triple jump final: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker

Women’s high jump final: Rubina Yadav, Pooja

Women’s 5,000m final: Ankita, Parul Chaudhary

Women’s javelin throw final: Annu Rani

October 4

Women’s 800m final

Men’s and women’s 4x400m relay finals

Mixed 35km race walk final: Ram Baboo, Manju Rani

Men’s javelin throw final: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena

Women’s triple jump final: Sheena Nellickal Varkey

Men’s 5,000m final: Gulveer Singh, Avinash Sable

October 5

Men’s marathon: Man Singh, Belliappa Appachangada Bopaiah

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

2
India

India suspended visa issuance in Canada on security grounds, says MEA; asks Ottawa to cut staff strength in missions

3
India

Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

4
Himachal

14 students of Tanda medical college in Himachal Pradesh fined Rs 50,000 each for ragging

5
Diaspora

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's party funded by elements who are involved in drug trade: Congress MP Ravneet Bittu

6
Diaspora

Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh says 'disheartened by cancellation of India tour, didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments'

7
Diaspora

NIA releases pictures of 10 wanted people in attack on Indian consulate at San Francisco

8
India

Will Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover wake up? ISRO to try to re-establish communication as Sun rises again on Moon

9
India

PM Trudeau urges India to work with Canada to allow justice to follow its course in killing of Khalistani extremist leader

10
Punjab

Goldy Brar's aides raided by Punjab police in Moga, Tarn Taran, Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Top News

Canada's Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Sikh's killing

Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing

Seeks India's cooperation in probe, says info provided by in...

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report

Tensions flared between India and Canada early this week fol...

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

No arrests have been made

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says Indian-origin minister Harjit Sajjan

Says Trudeau wanted to ensure Canadians had ‘accurate inform...

UP man accused of attacking woman cop on train to Ayodhya killed in encounter

UP man accused of attacking woman cop on train to Ayodhya killed in encounter


Cities

View All

Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Punjab Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Harvesting of basmati begins; nearly 40K MT reaches mandis

Chief of Dubai's Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara Surinder Singh Kandhari visits GNDU, Amritsar

After research, SGPC to document Singh Sabha Movement

Two brothers land in police net for looting people with toy gun

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

PGI-Sarangpur elevated road project revived after three yrs

Virtual court for disposal of traffic challans launched

PGI doctor falls prey to cyber con, loses Rs 2.2L

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Suicide by Brothers: Court rejects anticipatory bail pleas of SHO, two fellow cops

Farmers to hold rail roko protest on September 28

Nine smugglers held with drugs

Man arrested with 1 kg of heroin, Rs 70K drug money

From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: VB arrests ‘scribe’ for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from doctor

10-yr-old student ‘tortured’ by Ludhiana teacher, clip surfaces

Khanna police raid houses of Goldy Brar’s accomplices

‘Escalating Tension’ between India and Canada: Parents of students studying in Canada a worried lot

Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Punjabi University students protest theft in hostels

Patiala Admn ropes in schoolkids to fight stubble burning

Patiala: Dr Hitender Suri feted in London

Ensure patwaris don’t hire proxies, Fatehgarh Sahib DC directs SDMs

Seminar held on plastic ban