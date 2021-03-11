Once more: Praggu beats Carlsen, again

PTI

New Delhi, May 21

Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa notched up his second win of the season over world champion Magnus Carlsen in the fifth round of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament, exactly three months after stunning the world champion for the first time.

The 16-year-old from Chennai capitalised on a late blunder from Carlsen on Friday to pocket three crucial points to keep himself in the hunt for a knockout berth.

“I did not want to win that way,” said Praggnanandhaa, when asked about his second triumph against Carlsen. He implied he didn’t want to score a win due to a blunder from Carlsen.

The match was headed for a draw before the Norwegian committed a blunder in the 40th move when he misplaced a black knight during the final seconds and resigned immediately on the next move as Praggnanandhaa emerged winner.

The Indian drew with Harikrishna in the next round, then defeated Gawain Jones before losing to David Anton Guijarro to finish the day.