 'One day Vamika will understand...': Anushka Sharma's heartwarming note to Virat Kohli after India's win over Pakistan : The Tribune India

'One day Vamika will understand...': Anushka Sharma's heartwarming note to Virat Kohli after India's win over Pakistan

Bollywood actor hails husband’s ‘grit and determination’, says he came out stronger and wiser after tough patch

'One day Vamika will understand...': Anushka Sharma's heartwarming note to Virat Kohli after India's win over Pakistan

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, October 23

Bollywood star Anuska Sharma on Sunday praised her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli for his “grit and determination” as he powered India to a magical four-wicket over Pakistan in a thrilling T20 World Cup game on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Anushka, who often accompanies Virat to his games, watched the nailbiter of a match on TV like several other cricket fans. She is currently shooting for “Chakda Xpress”, a film based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s life, in Kolkata.

The actor said their 21-month-old daughter Vamika will one day understand why her mother was “dancing around and screaming wildly” in the room.

“... One day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! “So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin,” the actor-producer wrote in a note on her official Instagram account.

In his own words, Virat had no idea how he had engineered India’s epic win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their blockbuster T20 World Cup face-off after “struggling” with his form in these last months.

“Well, it’s a surreal atmosphere. I honestly have no words. I have no idea how that happened. Till today I said Mohali was my best T20 innings. Then I got 82 off 52, today I got 82 off 53. Both are just as special.

“I will count this one higher because of the magnitude of the occasion and the situation we were in. All these months when I was struggling, you guys (the crowd) kept me going. Thank you so much,” said Virat after his incredible knock in the team’s big-ticket tournament opener.

Terming the game the “best match” of her life, Anushka said her husband had brought joy in people’s lives on Diwali eve.

“You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love.

“Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling!! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say (sic),” she wrote alongside a series of pictures of her watching the match.

Many fans took to Twitter to “thank” Anushka after Virat scored a phenomenal unbeaten 82-run knock to anchor a chase of 160 which felt like a lost cause after the Men in Blue were scrambling to find a foothold at 31 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Even before they got married, the actor has often been subjected to trolling and abuse on social media whenever the right-hand batter failed to put up an impressive number on the board.

“The wife #AnushkaSharma. After everything you guys said about her she is here standing besides her husband,” wrote a user.

“Everyone say thank you to Anushka Sharma and Vamika Kohli,” said another.

In January 2022, Anushka had penned a heartfelt note for Virat Kohli when he stepped down as the Test captain of the Indian men’s cricket team, following the 2–1 test series defeat against South Africa during the tour of South Africa. The cricketer quit as India’s T20 captain last September and was later replaced by current skipper Rohit Sharma as ODI captain by the BCCI in December.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Woman doctor booked for vandalising Diwali shops in UP's Lucknow

2
World

Rishi Sunak scripts an impressive political comeback, will seek to change UK-India ties to make it more two-way

3
Diaspora

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’

4
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

5
Nation

Look forward to working closely together on global issues, implementing Roadmap 2030: PM Modi on Sunak's elevation

6
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulates British Prime Minister-elect Sunak

8
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

9
Nation

Elizabeth Jones appointed Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in New Delhi

10
Delhi

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone
Delhi

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll with epic reply; had asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match
Trending

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll who asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks
Amritsar

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match
Trending

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Top News

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...

Whatsapp resumes service after facing global outage

WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed

Meta did not say what led to the outage

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...

Partial solar eclipse begins, seen in several parts of India

Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India

Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...


Cities

View All

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Four arrested for killing Tarn Taran shopkeeper

Amritsar: Afghan truck drivers’ strike enters Day 2

Low-emission fireworks a hit among customers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

61st Raising Day of ITBP commemorated at Bhanu training centre

Chandigarh set to get 1,629 more registered street vendors

Make cancer therapy affordable: PGI

Chandigarh hospitals on standby to treat Diwali burns

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cops slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cop slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

Around 59,100 students secure admission in DU colleges in first round of seat allocation

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Delhiites working hard but still a long way to go: Kejriwal on Delhi pollution

Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: Kejriwal

124 food samples taken in Oct; report of none out

124 food samples taken in Jalandhar in October; report of none out

Diwali spirit grips Jalandhar city

Jalandhar: Young technocrat shows way in paddy straw management

Phillaur police nab gangster Lakhwinder

Diwali celebrated with thalassemic kids

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

No check on traders setting up cracker vends against norms in Ludhiana

Security beefed up in Ludhiana district to ensure safe festival of lights

Many gift plants to give green Diwali message

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve, traders ecstatic

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

After nine failed bids, Patiala MC to issue fresh tender for pole, kiosk ads

Patiala District Health Department to offer 24x7 emergency service on Diwali

Fearing job loss, Assistant Professors and Librarian Front writes to Punjab CM