One Ding to rule them all

Astana, April 30
China’s Ding Liren was today crowned as the 17th world chess champion in a tense match against Russian-born Ian Nepomniachtchi in the last chapter of an odds-defying sequence of events. The 30-year-old won the rapid chess playoff by 2.5 points to 1.5, capitalising on Nepomniachtchi’s mistakes in time trouble in the last of the shorter-format games, following the pair’s 7-7 tie in a psychological battle across 14 longer “classical” games.
“One Ding to rule em all,” fellow Grandmaster Anish Giri wrote on Twitter in honour of the new champion.
Ding’s triumph means China holds both the men’s and women’s world titles, with current women’s champion Ju Wenjun set to defend her title against compatriot Lei Tingjie in July. “The moment Ian resigned the game was a very emotional moment, I cannot control my feelings,” the new world champion said in a press conference.
Ding had levelled the score in the regular portion of the match with a dramatic win in Game 12. — Reuters
Swiatek, Zverev advance at Madrid Open
Madrid: Iga Swiatek continued to make it look easy at the Madrid Open, reaching the Round of 16 with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win over Bernarda Pera. In the men’s draw, two-time Madrid Open champion Alexander Zverev cruised past qualifier Hugo Grenier 6-1 6-0 in less than an hour. ap
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court can grant divorce on ground of ‘irretrievable breakdown of marriage’
The Constitution Bench holds that the mandatory six-month wa...
BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code in its election manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls
Promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to BPL fami...
Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'
These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...
SIT formed to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines
CP hints action against guilty industrial units, PPCB offici...
India brings back home another batch of 186 people under 'Operation Kaveri'
Flight carrying 186 passengers touches down in Kochi