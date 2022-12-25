One set batter can win it for us: Siraj

PTI

Mirpur, December 24

India might have lost four wickets in a tricky chase in the second Test against Bangladesh but pacer Mohammed Siraj said there is nothing to worry about as just one set batters can take the team to victory tomorrow.

India found themselves in a spot of bother today after an engaging third day’s play saw them reduced to 45/4 in a tricky chase of 145.

“I feel we shouldn’t think too much now because we have lost just four wickets. We need around 80 (100 actually) or so. We need just one batter to get set, Axar is showing right intent,” Siraj said.

At stumps, Axar Patel (26) and Jaydev Unadkat (3) were at the crease, with India needing another 100 runs.

“Yes, we lost two wickets extra but Axar is set, he is showing good intent. We also have Rishabh (Pant) and Shreyas (Iyer) after that, so we shouldn’t think too much,” he reiterated.

If India overhaul 145, it will be the third-highest successful fourth innings chase at the Shree Bangla National Stadium, the top three winning scores being 209, 205 and 103.

After India lost KL Rahul (2) and Cheteshwar Pujara (6), head coach Rahul Dravid decided to send nightwatchman Patel with more than 15 overs left.

“Sending Axar is management’s call. I feel if there is a lefty and righty batter, then it will be difficult for the bowlers to adjust. So, I think because of that this call was taken,” Siraj said.

The 28-year-old from Hyderabad scalped two wickets — Mominul Haque (5) and Litton Das (73) — on Day 3 as India dismissed Bangladesh for 231.

“On this wicket, there is extra bounce for fast bowers, so I was trying to hit the area as hard as possible as we were getting extra bounce, so our plan was to hit that area hard and as you can see we got wickets,” he said.