Ons Jabeur plays Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon women's final

Wimbledon, July 15
Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova will become a first-time Grand Slam champion when they play each other in the Wimbledon women's final.
They go into Saturday's title match with a combined record of 0-3 in major finals.
The No. 6-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at the All England Club and at the U.S. Open last season.
She is the only Arab woman or North African woman to participate in a Grand Slam singles final.
The unseeded Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, lost in the 2019 French Open final as a teenager.
She is the first unseeded finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King made it that far in 1963.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens
19 dead, over 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana of Patiala ...
Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow
Over 22,000 people have been moved to safety from waterlogge...
Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab
Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...
2 lakh cusecs of water released, 7,500 acres flooded in Punjab's Fazilka
Most of the affected villages are located near the Indo-Pak ...
As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large
39 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and ...