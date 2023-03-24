Opening blues for Murray & Raducanu

Miami, March 23

Former US Open champions Emma Raducanu and Sloane Stephens were knocked out of the Miami Open, hours after the No. 1-ranked and defending champion Iga Swiatek pulled out of the tournament because of a rib injury.

Andy Murray lost 6-4 7-5 to Dusan Lajovic. Reuters

Bianca Andreescu — the 2019 US Open champ — defeated Raducanu 6-3 3-6 6-2. Andreescu improved to 2-0 lifetime against Raducanu, the 2021 winner at Flushing Meadows.

“Miami has a special place in my heart,” Andreescu said. “I’ve been coming here since I was I think 12 years old, whether it’s for vacation or training or, yeah, Orange Bowl. I love that tournament very much. Yeah, coming back here, I think it’s just good vibes overall.”

Andreescu moves on to face 10th-ranked Maria Sakkari, who had a first-round bye.

Shelby Rogers beat Stephens 6-4 3-6 6-2. Stephens has six hardcourt titles, including the US Open in 2017 and Miami in 2018.

Rogers will face Australian Open champion and world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who beat Rogers in the second round at Melbourne Park. Sabalenka is coming off a loss in the final at Indian Wells, California, last week.

On the men’s side, Dusan Lajovic beat three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray 6-4 7-5.

“I served pretty well, but the rest of the game was a bit of a problem today,” the 35-year-old Murray said. “Made a number of errors that obviously I wouldn’t expect to be making. I didn’t really feel like I moved particularly well, which is really important for me.” — AP