Oranje squeeze past India in 3-2 triumph

PTI

Eindhoven, June 10

The Indian men’s hockey team lost 2-3 to Netherlands in their FIH Pro League match here today.

Duco Telgenkamp (6th minute), Boris Burkhardt (40th) and Tjep Hoedemakers (42nd) scored for the Dutch side, while Sanjay (17th) and Gurjant Singh (45th) struck for India.

India lost 1-4 to the same opponents here on Wednesday but had come into today’s match after a convincing 3-0 win over Argentina.

India, though, remain on top of the standings with 27 points from 15 matches.

India started off the match with more possession, looking to attack the Dutch in the early stages. The Netherlands had to dig deep to keep India from scoring even though Amit Rohidas almost converted a penalty corner.