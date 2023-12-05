Order of Felix

BARCELONA, December 4

Barcelona’s Joao Felix scored in the first half to secure a hard-fought 1-0 home win against his valiant parent club Atletico Madrid in a compelling La Liga clash on Sunday.

The Portuguese, on loan at Barca after a bitter split with Diego Simeone’s side, netted with a fine dinked finish over goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 28th minute and did not hold back in his goal-scoring celebrations with the jubilant home crowd.

“It was spontaneous. I was in the heat of the game and it was like a relief for everything I’ve been through this summer,” Felix said.

Haaland angry at referee

Manchester: Pep Guardiola said it would be fun. Manchester City’s clash with Tottenham definitely lived up to the pre-match hype after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Erling Haaland is furious after City’s draw vs Spurs. Reuters

Not that Erling Haaland was too happy after referee Simon Hooper denied Jack Grealish the chance to score a stoppage-time winner for the defending Premier League champions.

The Norway international reacted furiously when the whistle was blown for an earlier foul on him just as Grealish looked set to run through on goal. Haaland was booked for his response.

“He’s a little bit disappointed,” City manager Guardiola said afterward. “Even the referee — if he played for Man City today, he would be disappointed for that action.”

Haaland had been brought down by Tottenham defender Emerson Royal as City went in search of a winner after Dejan Kulusevski’s 90th-minute equaliser.

Haaland went on to express his frustration at what had happened in a post on X, when responding to a video of the incident. — Agencies