Other teams can explore having different coaches across formats: Jos Buttler

Indian cricket has always had one coach across formats but in England, it is practically impossible to have one coach manning three different teams, feels skipper Buttler

Melbourne, November 12

Indian cricket has always had one coach across formats but in England, it is practically impossible to have one coach manning three different teams, feels skipper Jos Buttler.

England have already enjoyed some success with Australian Matthew Mott as their white ball head coach and Brendon McCullum in charge of the Test squad.

In India, where Rahul Dravid is in charge, it is believed that communication becomes confusing with different coaches for white-ball and red-ball cricket.

Asked about the need for having separate coaches, Buttler was very clear about his stance.

"Yeah, I certainly see that as a possibility. I think the nature of the schedule of English cricket makes it near-enough impossible for one man or woman to do the whole job," Buttler said ahead of the T20 World Cup final.

He then elaborated why he feels the necessity for having two men at the helm.

"I think we play so much cricket and have so much travelling and time away, I think that sort of becomes untenable really to have one coach."

Buttler feels other teams should seriously look at exploring different-coaches option.

"Yeah, it's certainly something I think other teams may look at. It seems to be working well so far for English cricket, and hopefully that will obviously continue.

"I think even when sort of one person was in charge, you were sort of seeing them having to miss certain series or one of the assistants taking over for a little bit."

Buttler is very sure that if players know who all are in charge, it brings stability.

"Certainly in terms of the stability of the groups, I think it's a real plus that we know exactly who our coaching staff is, who our head coach is, and they have full ownership over that team." 

