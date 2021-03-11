IPL: LSG pull off last-ball thriller after De Kock's sensational hundred

Navi Mumbai, May 18

Quinton de Kock struck a sensational hundred and shared a record opening stand with skipper KL Rahul as Lucknow Super Giants pipped Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs in a last-ball IPL thriller to seal their playoffs spot here today.

De Kock gave a batting masterclass en route his unbeaten 140 as he and Rahul (68) fired Lucknow to 210/0, the highest opening stand in the IPL's history. Kolkata stayed in the chase through Nitish Rana (42) and captain Shreyas Iyer (50) but it was too big a task for the lower-order. The loss knocked Kolkata out, while Lucknow moved back into the top-two.

Brief Scores: LSG: 210/0 in 20 overs (De Kock 140*, Rahul 68*) KKR: 208/8 in 20 overs (Iyer 50; Khan 3/20). — PTI