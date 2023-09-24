 ‘Outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan missed no opportunity to sexually harass women wrestlers', Delhi Police cite Tajikistan incidents in court : The Tribune India

‘Outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan missed no opportunity to sexually harass women wrestlers', Delhi Police cite Tajikistan incidents in court

Say there is sufficient evidence to frame charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.



IANS

New Delhi, September 24

In the alleged sexual harassment case lodged against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, while the court granted him one-day exemption from appearance, the Delhi Police have said “the accused never missed an opportunity to sexually harass women wrestlers”. 

The police made the submission before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court, saying that there is sufficient evidence to frame charges against Singh.

Delhi Police cited alleged incidents from Tajikistan in its case against Singh, claiming that these events show his awareness of his actions.

According to the police, during an event in Tajikistan, Singh forcibly hugged a woman wrestler and later justified his actions by saying he did it like a father.

Another complaint from the Asian Championship in Tajikistan alleges that Singh lifted a woman wrestler's shirt without permission and inappropriately touched her stomach.

Delhi Police argued that these incidents occurred outside India but were relevant to the case.

The police stressed that it's not a matter of whether the victims reacted to the incidents but rather that they were wronged. They also mentioned an alleged incident at the WFI's office in Delhi and asserted that the National Capital was the appropriate jurisdiction for the complaints.

After hearing the matter at length, ACMM listed the matter for hearing next on October 7.

During the last hearing, the Delhi Police had told the court that he was not exonerated by the oversight committee constituted by the government to investigate the allegations levelled against him.

“Singh was not exonerated by the oversight committee. The committee had given recommendations, and not a decision. Nowhere has it been stated that these allegations are not substantiated or are false,” special public prosecutor Atul Srivastava had told the court.

He had also urged the court to frame the charges against Singh, stating that even a mere gesture can constitute a crime under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During the last hearing also, the complainant women wrestlers had said that the allegations they have levelled against him warrant framing of charges.

 

On September 1, the counsel for the wrestlers had argued that Singh and Tomar were never exonerated by the oversight committee, adding that the panel -- headed by ace boxer M.C. Mary Kom -- was an “eyewash to assuage sentiments”.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for the wrestlers, had said: “The allegations in the FIR culminating in the chargesheet of which your honour has taken cognisance are of a nature that necessitates the framing of charges against the accused persons.”

She had also claimed that the oversight committee was not constituted as per the rules of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.

“The committee's report needs to be junked. It was an eyewash to assuage the sentiments,” she had contended.

As the complainants concluded their arguments and placed on record the Supreme Court judgments, it was claimed that the committee has made only generic recommendations without any findings in the matter.

On August 11, Delhi Police had told the court that they possessed sufficient evidence to proceed with the trial against Singh. ACMM Jaspal was informed by the police that there is a clear case against Singh and co-accused Tomar. 

