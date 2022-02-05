Over 150 Sports Authority of India coaches could lose jobs

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, February 4

Over 150 coaches contractually employed with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are on the brink of losing their jobs amidst a shake-up in coaching staff.

SAI had advertised for the appointment of 220 coaches in August last year after recruitment rules were changed and candidates from SC/ST/OBC and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) were asked to apply. The old contractual coaches were also asked to re-apply for their jobs, and consequently a majority of them — including those who joined as far back as 2001— fear for their jobs.

SAI had announced the appointment of 60 coaches for its various training centres on December 31. However, the new recruits have not joined as some affected coaches have got a stay on it from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

“We fear the worst. What will many of us do now? There is an age-cap in new recruitments, meaning we cannot apply elsewhere if and when we are laid off,” said a coach, who wished to stay anonymous.

“Even today we do not know the real reason why many of us are facing this dire situation. We were told privately that some of us weren’t fit to be coaches, but shouldn’t coaches be judged on results? Some coaches who may lose their jobs are either in the national camps right now and some have even won national awards on the basis of their performance,” the coach added.

All as per rules

Around 45 coaches have petitioned the CAT against this new order. SAI secretary Rohit Bharadwaj, though sympathising with the coaches, said that the department was only following the new recruitment rules.

“There are three matters with the CAT and new recruitment is put on hold because of the directive,” Bharadwaj told The Tribune.

“We had to seek new appointments as per the new recruitment rules, so we asked those who were on contracts prior to this order to apply as well. I do not know the exact number but there are a lot of coaches who have been retained as per the new recruitment policy,” he added.

While the coaches have been retained temporarily – since the expiry of their last contract, they have been getting monthly extensions – because of the stay, they could lose their jobs if SAI gets a favourable judgment from the CAT.

The new recruitments have already been announced. However, it is understood that new coaches would appointed after a favourable direction from CAT.