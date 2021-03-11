Over & Out: India captain Mithali Raj retires from international cricket after 23-year-long career

New Delhi, June 8

Mithali Raj, one of the greatest female cricketers to have played the game, today announced retirement from all forms of international cricket, having made a significant contribution in popularising the women’s game during a storied 23-year-long career.

She had retired from the T20 format in 2019 and her decision to stop playing all formats was expected after India’s underwhelming ODI World Cup campaign in March. She was the captain of the team in the ICC mega event.

“I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows,” Mithali wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life. Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket.”

The cricketer from Rajasthan attained the legendary status with her exploits with the bat for over two decades. When she made her India debut back in 1999, women’s cricket was a neglected sport but now it has become a career choice with millions of girls aspiring to be like her. “Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour,” she wrote. “I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players,” she added. — PTI

Harmanpreet named ODI captain

New Delhi: Harmanpreet Kaur was today named the Indian women’s team captain for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka on a day when Mithali Raj announced her international retirement. Harmanpreet, who remains T20I skipper, and Smriti Mandhana were in the running to replace Mithali as captain in the 50-over format. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against Sri Lanka starting June 23. A notable omission from the ODI squad was veteran Jhulan Goswami.