Oz cancel Afghanistan series due to Taliban concerns

Melbourne: Cricket Australia (CA) has announced it has withdrawn from the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, saying it is “unable to proceed” with the fixture amid Taliban’s growing restrictions on women and girls.

Ranji Trophy: Punjab take first-innings lead vs J&K

Mandeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar hit fifties as Punjab took a first-innings lead of 46 runs against J&K in a Group D Ranji Trophy match today. agencies