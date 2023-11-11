Oz to play waiting game on Maxwell

Pune, November 10
Australia will take a late call on Glenn Maxwell’s participation in their World Cup game against Bangladesh after the all-rounder batted through severe cramps to script an improbable win over Afghanistan, bowling coach Daniel Vettori said today.
Maxwell endured cramps in his calf, shin, hamstring and toes before experiencing back spasms in Mumbai on Tuesday but made an outrageous double century to help Australia beat the Asian side and reach the semifinals, where they will face South Africa.
“He’s definitely been in full recovery mode the last few days. We all saw the effects of the innings and in particular the heat. So I think today’s a big day, see how he pulls up,” Vettori said today.
“Obviously we’ve had a couple of days off so there’s been no training. He’s not here today but we’ll just see how he feels as the day continues. It’s obviously been pretty hectic for him the last few days,” he added. — Reuters
