Paddler G Sathiyan reaches new high with WTT Feeder title

PTI

New Delhi, March 22

Star paddler G Sathiyan has become the first-ever Indian to win a men’s singles trophy at a WTT Feeder Series event in Beirut, Lebanon.

He defeated compatriot Manav Thakkar 6-11 11-7 11-7 11-4 on the final day on Thursday night.

The 11th-seeded Sathiyan enjoyed a rewarding path to the final in the Lebanese capital, taking down fifth seed Harmeet Desai 15-13 6-11 11-8 13-11 and top seed Chuang Chih-Yuan 11-8 11-13 11-8 11-9 along the way.

But the match Sathiyan will remember most is the final as he overcame an early setback to see off ninth seed Thakkar in four games.

The result marks Sathiyan’s first men’s singles success at a WTT event, and his first singles title at an international ranking event since the ITTF Czech International Open 2021.

In men’s doubles, the Indian pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah had to be content with the second position, losing 11-5 7-11 11-13 12-14 to Andy Pereira and Jorge Campos, who are the first pair from Cuba to strike WTT title success.

Among the other Indians, Diya Chitale and Manush defeated Thakkar and Archana Kamath 11-6 10-12 11-6 11-6 to win the mixed doubles title.

Meanwhile, Xia Lian Ni picked up her second WTT Feeder title in women’s singles, producing an excellent display to break down Suh Hyo Won’s defensive barrier to win 11-9 11-5 11-5.