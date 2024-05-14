 Paddler Manika Batra reaches career-high ranking of World No. 24 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Paddler Manika Batra reaches career-high ranking of World No. 24

Paddler Manika Batra reaches career-high ranking of World No. 24

The 28-year-old Khel Ratna awardee, who was in the 39th spot before the tournament, jumped 15 spots following her run in Jeddah

Paddler Manika Batra reaches career-high ranking of World No. 24

The table tennis star, Manika Batra, is the first Indian woman player to break iin the top-25 in world rankings. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, May 14

Ace women’s table tennis star Manika Batra rose to a career-best singles ranking of 24 following her success in the Saudi Smash, becoming the first Indian woman player to break into the top-25 in world rankings.

The 28-year-old Khel Ratna awardee, who was in the 39th spot before the tournament, jumped 15 spots following her run in Jeddah, where she reached the quarterfinals.

It was also the first time an Indian woman player advanced that deep in the tournament.

Batra’s rise through the draw earned her 350 points, and she said the surge in her ranking would work as a confidence booster for her ahead of the all-important Paris Olympics in July.

“To break into the top 25 and achieve my career-best ranking just months before the Olympic Games is definitely a very potent boost to my preparations.

“As I look ahead to Paris 2024, I’m motivated more than ever to continue this performance and move upwards in the ranking to make my country proud. Improvement is a continuous process and I am committed to it,” she said.

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Batra, who had made history by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to reach the women’s singles quarterfinals at the Hangzhou Asian Games, last year, thanked her coach Aman Balgu and sparring partner Kirill Barabanov of Belarus for her success.

“Thank you, everyone, for your blessings and support. Especially my coach @amanbalgu, my sparring partner @kirill_barabanov and my family for the constant support. Onward and upward towards Paris 2024,” she wrote.

Batra, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist in individual and team categories, had shocked multiple-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist China’s Wang Manyu (seeded second) on her way to the last eight in the Saudi Smash. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

2
India

‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

3
Chandigarh

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in Chandigarh tricity

4
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut adds a touch of glamour to filing of nomination from Mandi; drives in an open jeep; sings paeans to PM Modi

5
Diaspora

Former Indian Army officer working with UN killed in Gaza, first international casualty since Israel-Hamas conflict

6
Comment

Lessons from a Himalayan village

7
Diaspora

Indian national pleads guilty to attacking White House with rented truck

8
India

With Yogi by his side, PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency

9
Punjab

With Rs 198-cr net assets , SAD’s Harsimrat Badal among richest lot

10
Patiala

Patiala students shine in CBSE Class X results

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

Excise 'scam': AAP to be made accused in money-laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

Excise 'scam': AAP to be made accused in money-laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

The high court, which was hearing arguments on Sisodia's bai...

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

BJP demanded that Singh’s statement should be the basis for ...

Indian staff member with the UN killed in Gaza

Former Indian Army officer working with UN killed in Gaza, first international casualty since Israel-Hamas conflict

Col Waibhav Anil Kale, 46, who took premature retirement fro...

1 dead, 7 rescued after fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi

1 official dead, 7 rescued after massive fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi

The I-T department says there is no data loss pertaining to ...

‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Pat...


Cities

View All

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

After paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Gurjeet Singh Aujla files nomination for Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

SGPC employee dies by suicide

Laljit Singh Bhullar, Virsa Singh Valtoha file papers for Khadoor Sahib segment

CBSE Class X, XII results out; boys bag top positions in Amritsar

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda, Delhi

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

Manish Tewari, Chandigarh Congress candidate, files nomination, says 'it will be new morning on June 4'

Manish Tewari, Chandigarh Congress candidate, files nomination, says 'it will be new morning on June 4'

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in Chandigarh tricity

2 Patiala girls die in temple lintel collapse in Ambala

Project Sarathi: NSS volunteers help manage patient rush at PGIMER

Empty vessels make much noise: Sanjay Tandon’s jibe at Manish Tewari

1 dead, 7 rescued after fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi

1 official dead, 7 rescued after massive fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Excise 'scam': AAP to be made accused in money-laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

Seven Delhi hospitals, Tihar jail get bomb threat emails, nothing suspicious found

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi Utkarsh of Army school tops Jalandhar district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Jalandhar: Pawan Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Phagwara: Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

Jalandhar MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

BCM Arya students shine in CBSE Class X, 4 bag top spot

Ludhiana hotelier gets Rs 2 crore extortion call

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring files nomination for Ludhiana parliamentary seat

Ludhiana: AAP’s Ashok Parashar Pappi opts for no roadshow

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Patiala BJP candidate Preneet Kaur files nomination papers, holds roadshow

2 Patiala girls die in temple lintel collapse in Ambala

Patiala students shine in CBSE Class X results

Hiya, Tanveer, Gurnoor top city in CBSE Class XII

Couple dies, seven injured in mishap on Sirhind-Patiala road