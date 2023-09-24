Paddlers going strong, score 3-0 wins to make last-16

PTI

Hangzhou, September 23

The Indian men’s and women’s table tennis teams advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Games with comprehensive 3-0 victories over Nepal and Tajikistan, respectively, in Group F matches here today.

The women topped the group with two wins in as many matches and will face Thailand in the Round of 16.

The men also emulated their women counterparts while blanking Tajikistan to top the Group F with an all-win record. Indian women, who had on Friday beaten Singapore, started the match against Nepal on a winning note with Diya Chitale brushing aside Sikka Shrestha 11-1 11-6 11-8. Ayhika Mukherjee doubled India’s lead with an 11-3 11-7 11-2 victory over Nabita Shrestha.

Sutirtha Mukherjee then sealed the contest when she outclassed Evana Thapa 11-1 11-5 11-2. Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula were rested for this round.

India’s Harmeet Desai makes a return. PTI

The Indian men, who had earlier defeated Yemen and Singapore, were equally dominant against the Tajik side despite veterans G Sathiyan and A Sharath Kamal not playing. Manav Thakar began by beating Afzalkhon Mahmudov 11-8 11-5 11-8. Manush Shah maintained the tempo with a 13-11 11-7 11-5 win over Ubaydullo Sultonov as India took a 2-0 lead. Harmeet Desai then won 11-1 11-3 11-5 over Ibrokhim Ismoilzoda.

#Asian Games #Nepal