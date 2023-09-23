Paddlers open with a bang

Hangzhou, September 22
India began their campaign in the table tennis competition on a rousing note with both the men’s and women’s teams registering wins in their respective preliminary group matches.
The men’s team started off with a facile 3-0 victory over Yemen and then got the better of Singapore 3-1 in their second Group F tie.
In their first tie, veteran Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai made short work of their opponents to notch straight-game victories.
Against Singapore, Sathiyan beat Izaac Young Quek 5-11 12-10 11-6 11-9, while Harmeet had to dig deep to get past Yew En Koen Pang 12-10 11-8 6-11 6-11 11-5. Sharath, however, lost to Zhe Yu Clarence Chew 11-13 8-11 12-10 5-11 to hand Singapore some breathing space. But Sathiyan ensured India continued their winning streak, beating Pang 11-7 10-12 11-9 11-6.
The women’s team too had a good day in office as it defeated Singapore 3-2 in its opening Pool F fixture. It was not a perfect start for the Indian women as Ayhika Mukherjee lost 11-7 2-11 7-11 10-12 to Jian Zeng. But Manika Batra drew the scores level for India, defeating Jingyi Zhou 11-9 9-11 11-7 11-3, and then Sreeja Akula gave India the lead with a fighting 12-14 11-9 8-11 11-9 11-7 win over Xin Ru Wong.
Singapore took the tie into the decider when Batra lost 3-11 11-3 10-12 12-10 10-12 to Zeng. But Mukherjee ensured a positive start for the Indian women by a registering 11-7 11-8 9-11 11-5 win over Zhou. — PTI
Men’s volleyball team enters quarterfinals
Hangzhou: The Indian men’s volleyball team continued its impressive run, advancing to the quarterfinals with a clinical 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei. Following their stunning win over South Korea, India notched up a 25-22 25-22 25-21 win over Chinese Taipei to progress to the 1-6th place playoffs. PTI
Balraj advances to single sculls final
Hangzhou: Indian rower Balraj Panwar qualified for the Final A of the men’s single sculls. The 24-year-old finished third in 7 minutes and 22 seconds in the semifinal F A/B2.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India 'many weeks ago', says PM Trudeau
Says wants it to commit constructively to establish facts
‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes from Hangzhou Asian Games
Anurag Thakur cancels visit for Asian Games after Beijing re...
Films like ‘Singham’ sends out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge
When the public thinks that the courts are not doing their j...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others
EAM S Jaishankar in US, to meet Antony Blinken
BJP notice to MP Ramesh Bidhuri for 'anti-minority talk' in Lok Sabha
Bidhuri used offensive remarks for BSP MP Danish Ali | Rajna...