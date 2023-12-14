Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj 1st Asian men to be inducted in ITHF

New Delhi, December 13
Former doubles world No. 1 Leander Paes and broadcaster and promoter Vijay Amritraj of India have become the first Asian men to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF).
Besides the duo, renowned journalist and writer Richard Evans has also been elected for the Ultimate Honour in Tennis. Paes, an 18-time Grand Slam champion in the doubles and mixed doubles, has been selected in the player category, while Amritraj and UK’s Evans are inductees in the contributor category, which is considered for election every two years.
The Class of 2024 will be officially inducted into the ITHF on Saturday in Newport, Rhode Island. “Receiving this honour culminates a professional journey of a lifetime, standing on the shoulders of greats sets the tone for other youngsters in Asia,” Paes said
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...