Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj 1st Asian men to be inducted in ITHF

PTI

New Delhi, December 13

Former doubles world No. 1 Leander Paes and broadcaster and promoter Vijay Amritraj of India have become the first Asian men to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF).

Besides the duo, renowned journalist and writer Richard Evans has also been elected for the Ultimate Honour in Tennis. Paes, an 18-time Grand Slam champion in the doubles and mixed doubles, has been selected in the player category, while Amritraj and UK’s Evans are inductees in the contributor category, which is considered for election every two years.

The Class of 2024 will be officially inducted into the ITHF on Saturday in Newport, Rhode Island. “Receiving this honour culminates a professional journey of a lifetime, standing on the shoulders of greats sets the tone for other youngsters in Asia,” Paes said