Pakistan commentator confuses cricketer with pornstar; adult star Dani Daniels shares clip with a cheeky caption

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 7

Bazid Khan, a Pakistani commentator, confused former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison with pornstar Dani Daniels.

A video of the same has gone viral. Meanwhile, the clip caught Dani's attention and the adult star was quick to react with a witty and check reply.

"Put me in coach," Daniels wrote. The video was originally shared by a user named Pushkar on Twitter.

Put me in coach! 😏😂🤍 https://t.co/sc5ciwTN53 — Dani Daniels (@akaDaniDaniels) January 4, 2023

Dani Daniels 😂

Bazid Khan was watching her performance last night!

Am i right? @bazidkhan81 pic.twitter.com/vhXWC9Enqo — Shaun Tait 🇦🇺 (@shauntaithere) January 3, 2023

I Think Bazid Khan is a Big Fan Of Dani Daniels 😜#PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/vt1B31gNys — ɦǟֆֆǟռ ӄɦǟռ (@HassaNULLaH_400) January 4, 2023

While speaking about the last wicket-stand of more than 100 runs between Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel in the first innings of the second Test match, Pakistani commentator Bazid Khan had a slip of tongue and addressed Kiwi cricketer Danny Morrison as pornstar Dani Daniels.

The video has have lakhs of views and is being widely shared online.

