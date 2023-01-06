Pakistan commentator confuses cricketer with pornstar; adult star Dani Daniels shares clip with a cheeky caption

Chandigarh, January 7
Bazid Khan, a Pakistani commentator, confused former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison with pornstar Dani Daniels.
A video of the same has gone viral. Meanwhile, the clip caught Dani's attention and the adult star was quick to react with a witty and check reply.
"Put me in coach," Daniels wrote. The video was originally shared by a user named Pushkar on Twitter.
Put me in coach! 😏😂🤍 https://t.co/sc5ciwTN53— Dani Daniels (@akaDaniDaniels) January 4, 2023
very cheeky 😁 @bazidkhan81 https://t.co/d5t4qVApC0— Kri (@KrishK74) January 4, 2023
Dani Daniels 😂— Shaun Tait 🇦🇺 (@shauntaithere) January 3, 2023
Bazid Khan was watching her performance last night!
Am i right? @bazidkhan81 pic.twitter.com/vhXWC9Enqo
Welcome to PCT Dani jani 🌝😹#PAKvNZ #bazidkhan pic.twitter.com/ZTHzH2NDo9— Mudassir Rajput (@QARI_SAHAAB5821) January 5, 2023
I Think Bazid Khan is a Big Fan Of Dani Daniels 😜#PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/vt1B31gNys— ɦǟֆֆǟռ ӄɦǟռ (@HassaNULLaH_400) January 4, 2023
While speaking about the last wicket-stand of more than 100 runs between Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel in the first innings of the second Test match, Pakistani commentator Bazid Khan had a slip of tongue and addressed Kiwi cricketer Danny Morrison as pornstar Dani Daniels.
The video has have lakhs of views and is being widely shared online.
