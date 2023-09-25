 Pakistan Cricket Board writes to ICC as wait for Indian visa continues less than two days before scheduled travel : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Pakistan Cricket Board writes to ICC as wait for Indian visa continues less than two days before scheduled travel

Pakistan Cricket Board writes to ICC as wait for Indian visa continues less than two days before scheduled travel

PCB claims its concerns over visa being granted to players, team officials, fans and journalists for the World Cup in India have not been addressed for more than three years

Pakistan Cricket Board writes to ICC as wait for Indian visa continues less than two days before scheduled travel

Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam. AP/PTI file



PTI

Indore, September 25

The on Monday raised serious concerns with the ICC over the delay in national team’s travel to India for the World Cup due to visa issues and claimed the anxious wait has already impacted its preparation for the 50-over showpiece.

The PCB wrote to the ICC as it continues to wait for visa clearance from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Pakistan were supposed to have a two-day team bonding session in Dubai before their scheduled arrival in Hyderabad on September 27 but it has been cancelled with uncertainty over Indian visa.

The Babar Azam-led side plays two warm-up games and as many World Cup matches in Hyderabad starting with the practice fixture against New Zealand on September 29.

In the letter addressed to ICC CEO Geoff Allardice, the PCB also claimed that its concerns over visa being granted to players, team officials, fans and journalists for the World Cup in India have not been addressed for more than three years. It also added that such inequitable treatment to Pakistan will not be acceptable.

“Since the last week PCB is being informed that the visas will be received within 24 hours; but still awaiting and it has been indicated that the Indian Home Ministry has not granted NOC,” a PCB spokesperson told PTI on Monday.

Pakistan last visited India for the T20 World Cup in 2016. The arch-rivals only play each other in the Asia Cup and ICC tournaments due to the tense relations between the two countries.

PCB sources informed that flight tickets of around 35-member Pakistan contingent have been re-booked now that the Dubai trip is off. Subject to visa, the team will now leave for Hyderabad from Lahore in the wee hours of September 27 and reach Hyderabad via Dubai in the night.

“Visa delay has resulted in a setback as far as team’s preparation for the World Cup is concerned. The warm-up game is less than four days away and players are in a state of uncertainty. If the players are having to experience delays, one can only wonder what will happen to visa applications of fans and journalists,” a source said.

Visa applications from Pakistan require clearances from three ministries—home, external affairs and sports.

Pakistan’s second warm-up game will be against Australia on October 3, also in Hyderabad.

They will remain in the city for their opening two World Cup games against Netherlands and Sri Lanka on October 6 and 10 respectively before flying to Ahmedabad for the big game against hosts India on October 14.

Only two members from the current Pakistan squad have toured India for cricket – Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Agha.

#Cricket #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

2
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are married! Bride's 'bidaai' had Shah Rukh Khan touch, check out unseen pictures from wedding festivities

3
India

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

4
Trending

When Dev Anand 'robbed one brother, stole the other's girlfriend'

5
India

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: Canada 'used' US intelligence on India's role

6
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

7
Punjab

Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case

8
Punjab

RBI report: Punjab's debt to GSDP ratio highest at 48%

9
Diaspora

Singapore Chinese cab driver abuses woman assuming her to be Indian; put under investigation

10
Trending

In leaked wedding video, watch Parineeti Chopra as she walks towards Raghav Chadha in 'pearl white'

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Top News

AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA alliance; says would lead a separate front for 2024 LS polls

AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA; says would lead a separate front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Said the BJP state leadership has been defaming late CN Anna...

Asian Games: Sensational Sadhu blows away Sri Lanka as Indian women cricket team earns country’s second gold

Asian Games: India clinch gold as sensational Titas blows away Sri Lanka in women’s cricket final

India defeat Lanka by 19 runs in a low-scoring final

‘Relationship with India 'important', but if allegations are proven true…’: Canada’s Defence Minister on Nijjar’s killing

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...

Canada Speaker apologises for felicitating former Nazi as ‘war hero’

Canada Speaker apologises for felicitating former Nazi as ‘war hero’

The felicitation took place in Canadian Parliament in the pr...

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Manpreet Badal, 5 others in land buying case

Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case

The bureau had launched an investigation into the matter bas...


Cities

View All

On the run for 30 years, Amritsar man finally held for his colleague’s murder

On the run for 30 years, Amritsar man finally held for his colleague’s murder

Hygiene goes for toss on Maha Singh road heading to Heritage Street in Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 18: Clogged sewers, potholed roads, tardy lifting of garbage plague Ward No. 18

Married woman dies by suicide, three held

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Manpreet Badal, 5 others in land buying case

Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

50 city taxi stand allottees default on fee, Chandigarh MC issues resumption order

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

42-day leave to PGI staffers for organ donation

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Carry out repair, beautification work in east Delhi areas: L-G to officials

Man fakes bullet injury to frame rival in Delhi, held with 2 aides

Man killed in hit-and-run in Delhi

Masked men loot jewellery shop in Rohini

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Tragedy averted as roof of verandah collapses at Sidhupur govt school

Malhi may take charge as Trust chairman today

India, Canada row: CPI (ML) New Democracy condemns visa suspension, demands withdrawal

3 held for house theft

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Property dealer demolishes woman’s house at Gill village

Woman’s 3 vehicles set afire by ex-boyfriend

1,875 farmers to get crop residue mgmt machines on subsidy in Ludhiana district

Ward watch: Commercial activities in residential areas lead to traffic jams, haphazard parking in Ward 46

AAP came to end mafia and change system in Punjab, now is its manager-in-chief, says Navjot Sidhu

AAP came to end mafia and change system in Punjab, now is its manager-in-chief, says Navjot Sidhu

Two days on, 4 arrested for attack on car outside temple in Patiala

PSEB engineers contribute Rs 36.29 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

Punjab's rising debt worrying, says Navjot Singh Sidhu