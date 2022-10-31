Pakistan crush Dutch for first win

PERTH, October 30

Pakistan trounced the Netherlands by six wickets today to keep their T20 World Cup campaign alive, bouncing back to register their first win of the tournament after consecutive last-ball defeats against Zimbabwe and India.

The Dutch won the toss but crumbled to 91/9 in 20 overs after failing to counteract Pakistan’s quality bowling unit, led by leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who picked up 3/22. The world’s top-ranked T20 batsman, Mohammed Rizwan, batted with freedom on his way to a 39-ball 49 to help steer Pakistan to 95/4 with 37 balls to spare.

De Leede needed stitches for the cut under his eye. ap/pti

The Netherlands batsmen struggled with pace from the outset and Bas de Leede (6) was forced to retire hurt in the sixth over, later ruled out with concussion, bleeding under his eye after being struck on the helmet from a Haris Rauf bouncer.

Bangladesh pip Zimbabwe

Brisbane: Bangladesh survived intense drama and a chaotic final over before prevailing by three runs against Zimbabwe. Chasing 151 for victory in the see-saw contest, Zimbabwe slumped to 35/4 in the powerplay but Sean Williams’s valiant 64 left them needing 16 runs off the final over from off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain.

Zimbabwe scored 11 off the first five deliveries, losing two wickets in the process, but Blessing Muzarabani was stumped off the sixth, prompting celebration in the Bangladesh camp.

The stumps had already been pulled and the players were shaking hands when they were told by the umpires that the match was not yet finished, with the final delivery of the over adjudged a no-ball. Replays confirmed Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan had collected the ball in front of the stumps, not behind, before stumping Muzarabani. Muzarabani took strike again to face the free-hit delivery from Mosaddek, but his wild swing did not connect with the ball and Bangladesh went on to register their second Super 12 victory. “I have never experienced something like this,” said opener Najmul Hossain whose career-best 71 fired Bangladesh to a competitive 150/7.

Brief scores: Netherlands 91/9 (Shadab 3/22, Wasim 2/15) vs Pakistan 95/4 (Rizwan 49; Glover 2/22); Bangladesh 150/7 (Shanto 71; Muzarabani 2/13, Ngarava 2/24) vs Zimbabwe 147/8 (Williams 64; Taskin 3/19, Mustafizur 2/19). — Reuters