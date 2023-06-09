Pakistan footbal team to participate in SAFF Cup?

New Delhi

The Indian government has cleared the Pakistan football team’s participation in the SAFF Cup in Bengaluru from June 21 to July 4, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said today. AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran said India has “done its part” by clearing Pakistan’s participation in the eight-nation regional tournament and it’s now up to Pakistan to complete the formalities.

Liverpool sign midfielder Mac Allister from Brighton

Liverpool

Liverpool have signed World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on today as they rebuild for next season after a difficult campaign.

Jokic’s effort sends Nuggets past Heat in NBA Finals

New York

Nikola Jokic produced a historic stat line of 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, and Jamal Murray also had a triple-double as Denver Nuggets notched a 109-94 victory over the host Miami Heat on Wednesday night to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

West Ham’s 58-year wait for European title ends

Prague

West Ham ended a 58-year wait for a European trophy after Jarrod Bowen scored in the 90th minute to secure a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final. agencies