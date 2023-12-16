Pakistan going steady after Marsh's attacking 90 takes Oz close to 500

Perth, December 15

Seamer Aamer Jamal bowled with pace and confidence today to claim a six-wicket haul on his debut and help Pakistan bowl Australia out for 487 on Day 2 of the first Test here.

Pakistan batted for 53 overs in the afternoon to reach 132/2 at stumps. Abdullah Shafique top-scored with 42 as the visitors trail by 355 runs after David Warner and Mitchell Marsh built Australia’s imposing first-innings total with scores of 164 and 90.

“We were expecting from Aamer Jamal that he can bowl for us a long spell and good pace,” Pakistan bowling coach Umar Gul said.

Resuming on 15, Marsh dominated the first session by bludgeoning Pakistan’s inexperienced bowling attack to all parts of the vast Perth Stadium in an attacking knock of 15 fours and a glorious six eased over deep midwicket.

Unafraid to vary his lengths, Jamal (6/111) bowled at an expensive economy rate of over five but demonstrated he was worth persevering with having accounted for Warner and Travis Head on Day 1.

Brief scores: Australia: 487 (Warner 164, Marsh 90; Jamal 6/111); Pakistan: 132/2 (Shafique 42, Imam 38*). — Reuters

