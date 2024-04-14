Pakistan hockey likely to face suspension after two parallel bodies send team for Azlan Shah event

PTI

Karachi, April 14

Pakistan hockey is headed for a total breakdown and possible suspension from international events after two parallel Pakistan Hockey Federations went ahead with plans to send the national team to the Azlan Shah hockey tournament to be held in Malaysia from May 4 to 11.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation headed by politician Shehla Reza and secretary Haider Hussain announced on Saturday that the organisers of the Azlan Shah Cup had given them the green signal to send the Pakistan squad for the event.

“The national training camp for the Azlan Shah Cup will be held from Monday at the Hockey Club of Pakistan stadium in Karachi under the supervision of head coach, Shahnaz Sheikh,” Shehla Reza said.

She said 18 players invited for the camp would report to Sheikh, a former celebrated Olympian.

In Lahore, the Pakistan Hockey Federation headed by another politician, Mir Tariq Bugti and secretary Rana Mujahid announced that the training camp would begin from Tuesday in Islamabad.

Bugti said that efforts were still on to get Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans to coach the team in Malaysia and meanwhile local coaches would supervise the camp.

The Pakistan Hockey Federations split into two factions earlier this year after the sacking and subsequent resignation of former President, Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokar.

Haider was secretary-general in the Khokar Pakistan Hockey Federation.

The interesting part is both the parallel federations have occupied the Pakistan Hockey Federation offices in Karachi and Lahore.

While the Bugti headed Pakistan Hockey Federation is operating out of the federation’s headquarters in Lahore at the National Hockey Stadium adjacent to the Gaddafi stadium, the Shehlaz Reza led Pakistan Hockey Federation has taken over the camp office at the Hockey Club of Pakistan in Karachi.

A former Olympian, Rasheedul Hasan said the players are suffering as they are in two minds as to which federation to obey.

“Eventually the players will suffer and at a time when Pakistan hockey badly needs to win matches internationally, we have two parallel bodies,” he said.

