Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif gives befitting reply to Zimbabwe President's 'Mr Bean' jibe

Chandigarh, October 28
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave a befitting reply to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “Mr Bean” dig on the team.
The Craig Ervine-led side defeated the Babar Azam team in the T20 World Cup by 1 run at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
The winning team’s president took a jibe at the losing team as he tweeted, “What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean...#PakvsZim."
What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons.— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022
Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼
However, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif had the back of Men in Green and responded to Emmerson’s tweet saying “Pakistanis have a habit of bouncing back”.
We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back :)— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022
Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. 👏 https://t.co/oKhzEvU972
He wrote on Twitter, "We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit…and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back :) Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today."
President Emmerson’s mention of “Mr Bean” dates back to 2016 when Pakistan's comedian Asif Muhammad, a doppelganger of Mr Bean, played by actor Rowan Atkinson, had travelled to Zimbabwe posing as the actual Mr Bean.
