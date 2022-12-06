 Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectators during local game : The Tribune India

A video uploaded on social media shows Hasan charging at a particular spectator to thrash him as organisers rushed in to control the situation

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectators during local game

Hasan Ali. Reuters file



PTI

Karachi, December 6

Pakistan’s out-of-favour seamer Hasan Ali got into an ugly brawl with a spectator after being continuously harassed with nasty comments during a cricket tournament held in Arifwala in the Punjab province on Sunday.

The incident was reminiscent of fights involving two former Pakistan captains, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Younis Khan.

A video uploaded on social media shows Hasan charging at a particular spectator to thrash him as the organizers rushed in to control the situation.

Hasan was seen fielding on the boundary line when a spectator started taunting him for having missed a catch during Pakistan’s 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia in the UAE.

Hasan didn’t react to the constant heckling for some time but was seen rushing towards him after a terse exchange of words with the man in stands.

While organisers saved the day, some of the members in the crowd expressed their disgust that Hasan’s attitude didn’t behove that of an international player.

A source close to Hasan said the bowler had lost his cool after the spectator used abusive language.

“It got too much for Hasan who was playing in the tournament to promote local cricket,” he said.

In the past in similar incidents Inzamam infamously rushed into the crowd and fought with a spectator during a Pakistan and India match in Toronto in the 1997 Sahara Cup.

Inzamam had reacted after the spectator kept on calling him “Aloo”, and the portly batting artist from Multan had asked walked up to the stands of Skating and Curling Club ground with raised bat.

Similarly during a high profile local tournament in Karachi, in 2010, Younis Khan beat up a spectator and dragged him into the dressing room for taunting and heckling him while he was returning after getting out.

Hasan might be called up as a reinforcement for the remaining two Tests against England in Multan and Karachi after injury to Haris Rauf.

