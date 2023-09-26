Pakistan skipper Babar Azam fined for over-speeding in his Audi car

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 26

Ahead of the 2023 cricket World Cup, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Reportedly, Babar was fined by the Punjab Motorway Police for over-speeding in his Audi car on September 17.

A picture of the Pakistani batter has gone viral on social media in which he can be seen standing next to a policeman with his white Audi car behind them.

The incident prompted netizens to troll the cricketer.

Reacting to the incident, an X user wrote, “Jahan Speeding krni hoti h wahan ye sahab slow chalty haiin.”

Another wrote, “Babar jani ab kahan kahan defend krein ap ko.”

Another comment read, “Why they are charging him?? Babar does not go above 85-90 be it in car speed or be it in Strike rate.”

It is not the first time that Babar had a run-in with the traffic police. In May also, Babar was stopped by the traffic police as his car did not have a proper number plate.

Speaking about the World Cup, Babar will lead Pakistan in the tournament in India with their first warm-up match against New Zealand on September 29 in Hyderabad.

