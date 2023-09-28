 Pakistan cricketers floored by 'unexpected' welcome, hit nets 12 hours after arrival : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Pakistan cricketers floored by 'unexpected' welcome, hit nets 12 hours after arrival

Pakistan cricketers floored by 'unexpected' welcome, hit nets 12 hours after arrival

Pakistan’s cricket team has come to India after 7 years

Pakistan cricketers floored by 'unexpected' welcome, hit nets 12 hours after arrival

Pakistan's Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi arrive for ICC Cricket World Cup at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Wednesday. PTI



PTI

Hyderabad, September 28

"Zabardast. Maza aa gaya," said Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf as he walked into the main nets of the Hyderabad Cricket Association ground and asked about "the overwhelming" welcome his team received at the airport barely 12 hours ago.

Pakistan cricketers at the Hyderabad airport on Wednesday. ANI 

Indians' love for the game is unmatched; therefore, fans chanting Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's name at the Hyderabad airport should not come as a surprise.

After all, one of the leading batters in the game had set foot on Indian soil for the first time alongside most of his teammates, marking Pakistan's return to India after seven years. 

The perpetual tension between the nations was clearly forgotten as fans were left in awe of Babar and Co. Within no time of their arrival, the Pakistan cricket team was "trending" in India. 

Babar was clearly the fans' favourite but the entire Pakistan squad was floored by the unexpected welcome. Barring Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Agha, it is the first visit to India for the rest of the squad.

"We did expect people to turn up at the ground but a proper welcome at the airport from fans, we did not see that coming. They had lined up for the team. It was wonderful to witness that, even the players got emotional about it," a team source told PTI.

Insta stories from Babar and Shaheen Afridi upon their arrival in the heavily guarded team hotel in Banjara Hills summed up their emotions.

"Overwhelmed with the love and support here in Hyderabad," wrote Babar. Shaheen added "great welcome thus far".

Babar Azam's Instagram story.

 

Shaheen Afridi's Instagram story.

Pakistan hit nets 12 hours after arrival  

Pakistan arrived here less than 48 hours before their opening World Cup warm-up fixture against New Zealand on Friday and fully aware of the task at hand, as many as 10 players including two travelling reserves turned up at the ground for the optional training session.

After warming up in the field of play, Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed were the first batch of batters to hit the nets. Bowling to them were the fearsome pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and a fit-again Haris Rauf, who bowled for the first time since the game against India in Asia Cup on September 10.    

The experienced Hasan Ali, making a comeback into the team following Naseem Shah's injury, also hit his stride under the supervision of bowling coach Morne Morkel.

The pace trio was in good spirits and was seen joking with the net bowlers provided by the local association HCA.

Notwithstanding the diplomatic tensions, the cricketers from both India and Pakistan get along really well and that was evident when Rauf was curious to know about the cricketing structure in India. And he knew that rival pacer Mohammad Siraj was also from Hyderabad.

The team spent close to two and a half hours at the ground.

With all eyes understandably on Pakistan cricket, the optional session of the New Zealand team was a sideshow. With a second batch of Black Caps' cricketers arriving here on Wednesday night, only Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman came for practice. 

Butter chicken, mutton curry part of Pakistan's diet plan          

With beef not available to all 10 participating teams in India, Pakistan will rely on chicken, mutton and fish for their daily protein intake.                 

The team's diet chart, which is in PTI's possession, includes grilled lamp chops, mutton curry, and hugely popular butter chicken and grilled fish.

For their carbohydrate intake, the team has asked the stadium caterer for steamed basmati rice, spaghetti in Bolognese sauce, a favourite of the great Shane Warne, and vegetarian pulao.         

As Pakistan are here for almost two weeks, the cheat meals could include the famous Hyderabadi biryani.

If the first 12 hours are an indication, irrespective of what happens on the field, it will be a memorable first trip to India for Babar and his team.

#Cricket #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house

2
Punjab

Punjab ASI loots Rs 1-cr gold from smuggler, caught during sale bid

3
Punjab

Muktsar SP, 2 more cops arrested after advocate’s torture, forced sex in custody; SIT formed

4
Sports

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years

5
India

Nijjar killed in gang war kind of op, says report

6
Delhi

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

7
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

8
India

Record 91 Indian universities in Times world rankings; Indian Institute of Science back in global 250

9
Punjab

My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party: Sukhpal Khaira's son

10
Diaspora

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier

Don't Miss

View All
Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Top News

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira arrested from his house in Chandigarh

Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh house

No vendetta politics, says AAP

‘My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party, this is what happens when one speaks against AAP govt in Punjab’: Sukhpal Khaira's son

My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party: Sukhpal Khaira's son

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier

According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...

Renowned agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan dies at 98

Renowned agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan dies at 98

The celebrated agriculture icon was being treated for age-re...


Cities

View All

Finance firm agent killed; three booked

Finance firm agent killed; three booked

Collection agents easy targets for robbers

Lawyers strike work in solidarity with Muktsar colleague in city

Iconic Mall Road grapples with its own set of problems

Chabal residents troubled by waterlogging, drainage

5 hurt in chemical factory fire at Kurali

5 hurt in chemical factory fire at Kurali

Allotment of 83 small flats cancelled in city

Chandigarh MC takes over 30 taxi stands for fee default

Define out-of-turn allotment norms: High Court

Bar Council calls off stir after meet with CM Mann

Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters at Delhi’s Kirti Nagar furniture market

Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters at Delhi’s Kirti Nagar furniture market

Pro-Khalistan graffiti painted on wall at Delhi's Kashmere Gate flyover

Delhi gears up to host biggest trade fair yet

85% voter turnout in Delhi varsity teachers’ association election

Birju Maharaj’s works on canvas on display

Hills ‘vanish’ as illegal mining rampant in Beet area

Hills ‘vanish’ as illegal mining rampant in Beet area

Provide probe report to RTI applicant, CIC orders bank

3 more held, family finally conducts Deepa’s last rites

State-level event on Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv today

6 of promised 46 youth got award on martyr: YC

Real estate market touches new high in Ludhiana

Real estate market touches new high in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civil Hospital gets PPCB notice for poor handling of biomedical waste

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 47: Public parks paint a picture of neglect

Experts advise caution as dengue tally reaches 285 in Ludhiana district

NIA raids money changer’s office, home in Jagraon

Will dedicate ~99L works to Anantnag martyr: Minister

Will dedicate Rs 99L works to Anantnag martyr: Minister

Punjabi varsity sacks employee over FIR

Amid MC's Swachhta drives, overflowing sewers not fixed

Three held for theft at mobile phone shop

'Sulking' MLA stays off stage at Agri Dept exhibition