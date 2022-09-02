Pakistan thrash Hong Kong by 155 runs to enter Super 4s of Asia Cup

Sharjah, September 2
Pakistan mauled Hong Kong by 155 runs in a must-win group league game to enter the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup here on Friday.
Sent into bat, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman scored fifties to guide Pakistan to a commanding 193 for two. Rizwan remained unbeaten on 78 not out off 57 balls, while Zaman scored 53 off 41 balls.
Ehsan Khan (2/28) picked up two wickets for Hong Kong.
Pakistan then produced a lethal bowling display to bundle out Hong Kong for 38 in 10.4 overs.
Shahdab Khan (4/8) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan.
Brief Scores:
Pakistan: 193 for 2 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 78 not out, Fakhar Zaman 53; Ehsan Khan 2/28).
Hong Kong: 38 all out in 10.4 overs (Nizakat Khan 8; Shadab Khan 4/8, Mohammad Nawaz 3/5).
