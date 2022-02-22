Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf slaps teammate for dropping catch, hugs him later to make up; video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 22

During the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 match, a video showing Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf slapping his Lahore Qalandars' teammate Kamran Ghulam for dropping a catch against Peshawar Zalmi has gone viral on social media.

It happened when Kamran Ghulam dropped Hazratullah Zazai at Haris Rauf’s full delivery on the leg side. However, Fawad Ahmed took a good catch to send Mohammad Haris back cheaply. While celebrating, Ghulam went towards Rauf for a hi-five and that was when the latter slapped him in frustration.

Even though Kamran was seen smiling, the bowler was started at him. He, however, hugged him later.

“He should apologise. This attitude is not tolerable," a Twitter user commented.

"Zero sportsmanship, thinking about the outrage if Sarfaraz Ahmed did this," wrote another.

Haris Rauf hitting Kamran felt very distasteful. I get they are friends, but there must be a limit to aggression. — fajar (@girlnamedfudger) February 21, 2022

Haris rauf slapping kamran Ghulam for not taking catch on his bowling:#PZvsLQ pic.twitter.com/Nom4PDjx8H — Waleed Gujjar #UnitedWeWin (@wa4025) February 21, 2022

what is this behaviour? Itna ghamand kia bat ka hai bhai ya should apologize on your this behavior which you are doing live with kamran Ghulam....Shame on you man.@HarisRauf14 pic.twitter.com/0R7Etu3Q92 — Muhammad Waqas (@MWaqas_40) February 21, 2022

Heat of the moment or an aggressive bodylanguage while celebration is normalcy for a fastbowler! Haris Rauf indeed reacted a bit too much but good to see him hugging Kamran Ghulam later! Nevertheless you can expect such moments between two very good friends! Take it easy!#HBLPSL7 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) February 21, 2022

It wasn't deliberately! Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam are two best friends and both have hugged each other to settle the matter. 🙏👍#HarisRauf #HBLPSL7 pic.twitter.com/g3SYySj51x — Tanveer Hassan (@crictanveer_) February 21, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi won in the Super Over after the teams were tied on 158 runs. Shaheen Afridi's unbeaten 39 off 20 deliveries, which included a last-ball six, had earlier helped Qalandars tie the game.

A report in cricketpakistan.com.pk also said that, "Although no serious action was taken, Haris Rauf was let go after being given a warning." Rauf finished the match with figures of 1/36 from his four overs.

