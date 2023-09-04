Pakistani girl heartbroken after Virat Kohli's poor performance in India-Pakistan clash; chooses him over Babar Azam

Chandigarh, September 4
An India vs Pakistan match can always be counted on to make fans go through extreme emotions, be it joy or heartbreak.
Their recent clash at Kandy in Asia Cup 2023 was no exception. While the match could not reach a conclusion, much to the chagrin of fans, due to rain playing spoilsport, a video of a heartbroken fan is doing the rounds on social media.
This Pakistani woman is a die-hard Virat Kohli fan.
The viral video shows her saying Kohli is her favourite player and that she had specially come to see him bat.
The fan also says that she was “expecting a century” from the Indian batter and was “heartbroken” after it did not happen.
The woman was sporting the flags of both India and Pakistan on her cheeks and said she supported both the countries.
When asked to choose between Kohli and Pakistan’s star batter and skipper Babar Azam, the woman chose Kohli.
Should learn from Pakistani cricket fans… always graceful in defeat or win. Game ko game hi rakho. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/DfJYVZdZsl— Sangita (@Sanginamby) September 3, 2023
The India-Pakistan match on September 2 saw Virat score mere four runs off seven deliveries after Shaheen Afridi bowled him.
